DCI Arrests Suspect in Sh36 Million Gold Scam

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Abbas Bardu Omuyoma, also known as Ishmael, over a gold scam that allegedly defrauded a Canadian investor of Sh36.12 million ($280,000).

According to the DCI, the arrest followed a complaint made on September 1, 2025. Ishmael is accused of working with an accomplice, still at large, to trick the investor with promises of 550 kilograms of gold nuggets and bars said to be from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The investor reportedly sent $280,000 through USDT believing he was entering a genuine business deal, only to later realize that no gold would be delivered.

DCI said detectives launched investigations and, using forensic leads, tracked Ishmael before arresting him along Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi.

“Ishmael is currently in custody and will be arraigned in court. Detectives are still pursuing his accomplice, who remains at large,” the DCI said in a statement.