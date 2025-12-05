DCI Arrests Three Over Sh350 Million Fraudulent Transfer of NSSF Land

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three men accused of fraudulently transferring a piece of land belonging to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF). The land, located in Athi River within Mavoko Municipality, Machakos County, is valued at about Sh350 million.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 5, 2025, the DCI said the suspects — Harish Ramji, Ashvin Ramji, and Bharat Ramji — were detained after investigations revealed they had illegally acquired the property.

According to the DCI, the arrests followed a complaint filed by NSSF at its headquarters on September 2, 2025. NSSF reported that the land was theirs and accused the suspects of obtaining a title deed through fraudulent means.

Investigators later discovered that on May 27, 2010, the suspects and several accomplices—who are still being sought—created a fake land transfer document. The forged document appeared to carry the signatures of the NSSF Board of Trustees, making it look genuine. The disputed land measures 3.043 hectares.

The investigation file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review. After examining the evidence, the ODPP agreed with the DCI’s findings and approved several charges, including conspiracy to defraud, making a false document, obtaining registration by false pretences, and forgery.

“Today, detectives, using forensic leads, trailed and arrested the suspects. They are currently in custody undergoing processing, pending arraignment,” the DCI said.