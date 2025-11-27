Victory as DCI boss Amin is elected as Africa’s delegate to INTERPOL Executive Committee

The Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin was elected as Africa’s Delegate to the INTERPOL Executive Committee.

This is a major diplomatic and security milestone, officials said.

Amin’s election places Kenya at the heart of global policing strategy for the next three years, marking one of the country’s most significant achievements in international law enforcement cooperation.

The announcement was made during the 93rd INTERPOL General Assembly held in Marrakech, Morocco.

He will serve alongside Tunisia’s Issam Fetoui, the second Delegate representing Africa.

The elections also saw Lucas Philippe of France chosen as INTERPOL President for a four-year term, while Wang Yong of China was elected Vice-President for Asia for a three-year mandate. Other regional delegates elected include Kazumi Ogasawara of Japan as Delegate for Asia and Stefano Carvelli of Italy as Delegate for Europe.

Kenya’s delegation to the Assembly received robust diplomatic backing from Jessica M. Gakinya, Billy Mathu of Kenya’s mission in Rabat, and Eva Nthoki, Head of Candidatures Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Their efforts underscored Kenya’s growing influence in multilateral security initiatives, a statement said.

Amin’s candidacy was formally presented by the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, reflecting what officials described as a unified national push to strengthen Kenya’s role in international policing.

In his acceptance remarks, Amin expressed gratitude to Member States, saying: “I am deeply honoured to take on this responsibility as Delegate for Africa to the INTERPOL Executive Committee. Your confidence in my candidacy reflects Kenya’s commitment to international policing and the importance of partnership across our regions.”

He pledged to champion an inclusive and contextually grounded INTERPOL, emphasizing the protection of vulnerable groups and intensifying efforts against transnational crimes such as terrorism, cybercrime, human trafficking, financial crimes, and offenses targeting women and children.

Amin also thanked President William Samoei Ruto for nominating him, stating that the honour “belongs to the Kenyan nation.”

With over 30 years of service in law enforcement, Amin is credited with advancing operational excellence within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and improving Kenya’s integration with INTERPOL’s policing systems.

His tenure has also strengthened cooperation with AFRIPOL, EAPCCO, and various international security agencies.

As Africa’s Delegate, Amin is expected to push for enhanced technology-driven policing, capacity-building, and joint operations, while ensuring Africa’s priorities are firmly represented on the global stage.

Kenya’s government welcomed the election as a vote of confidence from the international community.

In a statement, it expressed appreciation to INTERPOL Member States and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening global cooperation “in pursuit of a safer Africa and a secure world.”

The Kenyan delegation celebrated the election on Thursday at the event.