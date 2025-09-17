DCI Boss Mohammed Amin Calls for Integrity in Police Work

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mr. Mohammed Amin, has stressed the importance of integrity in building public trust and advancing the agency’s mission.

Speaking during the closing of a Senior Investigations Officers Seminar at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) in Nairobi, Amin said ethical conduct is not just a personal choice but a professional duty for every officer.

He highlighted collaboration, modernisation, and the humanisation of police work as key pillars in fulfilling the DCI’s mandate.

“This gathering has not only showcased the depth of expertise within our ranks but also reaffirmed our collective commitment to enhancing the integrity and effectiveness of criminal investigations,” Mr. Amin said, praising the officers for their active participation in the seminar.

He also commended the NCIA for its efforts in promoting professionalism, ethics, and strategic skills within investigative units.

Amin encouraged officers to share the knowledge gained with colleagues and apply it in their daily work to improve service delivery.