DCI bosses meet to discuss planned Gen Z protests’ anniversary, goons

In a move to strengthen national security and intensify the fight against crime, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, convened a high-level security meeting with senior DCI commanders at the DCI Headquarters in Nairobi.

The meeting brought together Directors from various Directorates, Formation Commanders, and Regional Criminal Investigations Officers (RCIOs) drawn from across the country to review the prevailing security environment, interrogate emerging and evolving criminal threats, and align operational priorities in line with the national security agenda.

Deliberations focused on a wide range of critical security concerns, including the rise of criminal gangs, goonism, money laundering, cyber-enabled crime, and other emerging threats that could undermine public safety, economic stability, and national security.

Of concerns were possibilities of protests in the anniversary to mark the June 25, 2024 protests against the Finance Bill.

The commanders further deliberated on the effective handling, analysis, and management of intelligence, the strengthening of inter-agency cooperation, and the need to entrench disciplined, professional, and intelligence-led investigations capable of responding decisively to increasingly complex and sophisticated criminal networks.

As part of the engagement, commanders presented comprehensive security assessments of their respective areas of jurisdiction, highlighting prevailing and emerging threats, operational gaps, ongoing interventions, and key challenges affecting service delivery.

They further tabled detailed operational plans and strategic response frameworks designed to enhance prevention, detection, and disruption of criminal activity across their areas of command.

Addressing the commanders, Amin underscored the need for heightened vigilance, professionalism, innovation, discipline, and accountability in confronting dynamic and increasingly organised criminal networks.

He reaffirmed the DCI’s commitment to safeguarding the country through intelligence-led operations, meticulous investigations, and the relentless pursuit of offenders without fear or favour.

The Director DCI further urged commanders to intensify investigative efforts, optimise available resources, and ensure strict adherence to the highest standards of professionalism.

The meeting concluded with a renewed resolve to enhance strategic coordination, improve operational readiness, and deepen inter-agency collaboration in the fight against crime, as the Directorate continues to strengthen its capacity to protect the public, preserve national security, and uphold the rule of law.

There are fears of protests next week. The Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja had met the commanders on Tuesday to discuss the same issue. The officers presented their threats and strengths and how they plan to mitigate them.