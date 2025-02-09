Close Menu
    DCI regains control after Facebook, X accounts hacked

    The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Sunday announced that it had successfully reclaimed control of its official Facebook and X accounts following a brief takeover by cybercriminals

    Hackers taken control of the accounts.

    The accounts are powerful and used to disseminate police messages to the public.

    In a statement issued on Sunday, the agency admitted that its digital platforms had been compromised, but assured the public that full access had been restored.

    “For some moments this evening, we experienced a cyber-attack on the DCI digital platforms (X and Facebook) but have since regained full control,” the statement read.

    During the breach, the hackers published misleading content, which the DCI has since dismissed as fake.
    “A scrupulous interrogation into the criminal activity has been activated to bring to book the perpetrators,” the DCI added.

    Same group had last week hacked the account of state broadcaster Kenya Broadcasting Corporation before it was regained later on.

