DCI Seeks Public Help to Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect John Masila Nzioka

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to members of the public to provide information that could lead to the arrest of John Masila Nzioka, who is wanted in connection with multiple cases of robbery with violence.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 4, the DCI described Nzioka as armed and dangerous, warning members of the public to exercise caution.

According to the investigative agency, the suspect is believed to have used a firearm during a series of robberies reported in Nairobi and its surrounding areas.

The DCI further revealed that police officers were injured during a recent shootout involving the suspect, who managed to escape before officers could apprehend him.

The agency identified Nzioka’s place of origin as Kanzalu Location, Kikambuani Sub-Location, in Kanzalu Division, Kangundo Sub-County, Machakos County.

The DCI has urged anyone with information that could help locate and arrest the suspect to report it to the authorities.