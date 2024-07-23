DCI Summons Babu Owino Over Allegations of Police Incitement, Money Laundering

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino.

In a statement, the DCI instructed the legislator to present himself at their headquarters along Kiambu Road by 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Detectives explained that Babu was summoned to provide information regarding allegations of police incitement and money laundering.

“I request you, Babu Owino, to report to me at the DCI headquarters, Nairobi County Police Station on July 24 at 09:00 hours, midday and furnish me with full information concerning the case,” read the summon.

“I do believe you, Babu Owino, might have been involved or have information which can assist me in my investigations.”

Upon receiving the summons, the lawmaker expressed his displeasure with the move.

“I have been summoned by the DCI tomorrow to help them investigate myself, total madness,” the legislator posted on social media.

The legislator was warned of potential prosecution if he failed to comply with the directive and present himself for the probe.

“Failure to comply with the above requirement renders you liable for prosecution,” the letter read in part.

Babu’s summon comes amidst his strong opposition to President William Ruto’s administration.

On Monday, the lawmaker publicly criticized the Head of State, calling him incompetent.

“To the Gen Zs of this country, we are proud, we love what you are doing and we know the difference between President William Ruto and the Gen Zs,” said Babu.