DCI to investigate alleged IPOA misconduct in Albert Ojwang’ murder case

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched an investigation into alleged misconduct by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), following a formal complaint by the Nairobi Central Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Talaam.

Talaam confirmed that a letter requesting the DCI’s intervention was officially received on June 19.

The probe centres on a mobile phone seized from Talaam during investigations into the murder of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang’.

The mobile phone, along with its password, was handed over to IPOA.

However, concerns arose after it was discovered that text messages requesting money were allegedly sent from the device while still in IPOA’s custody.

“We wrote a letter to the DCI requesting them to institute investigations,” said Victor Awiti, adding that the matter is now under active probe by the DCI.

In court, a forensic officer testified that he witnessed the phone being seized. According to lawyer Danstan Omari, the phone was submitted to IPOA as an institution, not to any individual officer.

“This falls squarely under IPOA’s jurisdiction,” said Omari.

“But since the alleged misuse occurred while the phone was in their possession, the DCI must now handle the criminal aspect of the case, in line with Articles 244 and 245 of the Constitution.”

Omari added that he had instructions from his client demanding that IPOA step aside to allow for impartial investigations.

“The IPOA offices are now part of a crime scene. The DCI knows what must be done,” he stated.

However, the prosecution dismissed calls for IPOA officials to step aside, calling such demands legally unfounded.

“There is a clear constitutional process for removing IPOA officials. Demanding their exit now is premature and unnecessary,” he said.

IPOA confirmed that the mobile device is securely in the hands of its forensic experts.

“The Authority has also written to DCI to look into the allegations made which have yet to be substantiated. The DCI will file a report in court by the 1st of July 2025,” IPOA said.

Two witnesses have already recorded statements, and the DCI is expected to submit a comprehensive report.

The matter will be mentioned in court again on July 1, 2025.

IPOA also dismissed claims published in a local daily alleging that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, was interrogated by the State body’s top leadership, clarifying that he was instead received by the technical investigation team handling the probe into Ojwang’s case.

IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan provided an Ojwang’s murder while in police custody, an incident that has elicited public uproar with Kenyans voicing against police brutality.

IPOA explained that its Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer were not involved in the interrogation process, reiterating that Lagat was exclusively handled by the technical investigation team.

According to Hassan, this approach aligns with IPOA’s commitment to preserving the integrity of investigations and upholding the clear distinction between its policy-making and operational arms.

In total, Hassan revealed that Lagat became the 22nd police officer to give an account of what transpired on the fateful night leading to Ojwang’s demise.

“IPOA would like to clarify that contrary to the allegation carried on page 4 of today’s Standard newspaper, Eliud Lagat was not interrogated by the IPOA Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer. He was received by the technical investigation team handling the matter,” the statement read in part.

“This is consistent with the principle of safeguarding investigative integrity and maintaining a clear separation between policy formulation and operational functions within the Authority.”