fbpx
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    De Rossi to continue as Roma manager

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    De Rossi
    De Rossi, who was appointed in January on a deal that ran until the end of the season, replaced Jose Mourinho and took over a side that was ninth in the league's standings: IMAGE/AS ROMA
    Former player Daniele De Rossi will continue on as AS Roma‘s manager for the next season and the “foreseeable future”, the Serie A club’s owners said on Thursday.
    De Rossi, who was appointed in January on a deal that ran until the end of the season, replaced Jose Mourinho and took over a side that was ninth in the league’s standings.
    Under the former Italy international, Roma have climbed to fifth in the standings following a seven-game unbeaten run in the league.
    They have also reached the Europa League quarter-finals, in which they have a 1-0 advantage over opponents AC Milan heading into Thursday’s second leg.
    “After meeting yesterday afternoon with Daniele De Rossi, we are delighted to announce he will continue as head coach of AS Roma after this season and for the foreseeable future,” club owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said in a joint statement.
    “In his short tenure as head coach, the positive impact that his leadership has brought to the entire club has told its own story.
    “Daniele leads with respect and courage, while his strength and deep-rooted belief in the club are truly aligned with Roma’s values, city and unparalleled fans.”
    The club did not provide any details on the length of De Rossi’s contract.
    Roma next host Milan in the Europa League later on Thursday, before taking on Bologna in a league clash on Monday.
    By Agencies.
    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    Toronto Raptors Forward Porter Given Lifetime NBA Ban for Breaching Betting Rules 

    De Rossi to continue as Roma manager

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X