NBA Superstar LeBron James Named USA’s Olympic Flagbearer

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been selected as the male flagbearer for Team USA at Friday’s Olympic Games opening ceremony.

The 39-year-old was nominated by his fellow American Olympians as the male flagbearer, with a decision on the female flagbearer to be announced on Tuesday.

James, a two-time gold medallist, will be competing in his fourth Games in Paris.

“It’s an incredible honour to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” said James.

“For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my team-mates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations.”

James, a four-time NBA champion and the league’s all-time leading points scorer, won bronze in Athens in 2004 when he competed in his first Games.

The American won gold for the first time in Beijing four years later and added another in London 2012.

Friday night’s ceremony will be held on the River Seine and will be the first opening ceremony in summer Olympic history to be held outside the main stadium.

