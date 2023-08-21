Deadly Shootout At Seattle Hookah Lounge Leaves Three Dead And Six Injured

A tragic shootout at a Hookah Lounge in south Seattle has left three people dead and six others wounded, according to authorities and reports by ABC News.

The incident, which occurred during the early hours of Sunday, has sent shockwaves through the city, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

Shootout in Seattle Hookah Lounge: The police were alerted to the shooting at approximately 4:30 am (local time) after multiple distress calls were made to the emergency number 911.

Law enforcement officials arrived at the scene to find a harrowing situation, with victims in need of immediate medical attention.

Reports indicate that two men, aged 22 and 33, lost their lives at the scene of the shootout. Additionally, a 30-year-old woman was rushed to Harborview Medical Center but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

The identities of the victims have yet to be released by the authorities.

Among the wounded, a 23-year-old man is said to be in critical condition, while the ages of the injured range from 21 to 38 years old.

The severity of their injuries and the circumstances surrounding the shooting have left the community deeply shaken.

The investigation is still underway to determine the events leading up to the deadly incident. The police have so far not released any information regarding possible suspects or motives.

In their efforts, law enforcement officers recovered five firearms from the scene, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Mayor Bruce Harrell expressed his condolences and concerns in a statement, highlighting the ongoing challenges of gun violence in the city. He mentioned the city police’s impressive work in recovering illegal firearms, citing a total of 869 guns seized through July.

However, he also noted that there are still more illegal guns in circulation that could potentially lead to further tragedies if not addressed.

