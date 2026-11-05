Death rumours only made me stronger, says ODM leader Oburu Odinga

ODM Party Leader and Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga has said false reports announcing his death while he was receiving treatment in hospital only strengthened his determination to overcome his illness.

The senator, who is recovering after being discharged from hospital, assured his supporters that his health was improving and promised to return to active politics soon.

Speaking at his Nairobi residence during a visit by leaders from both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, Dr. Oburu said the rumours had given him even greater determination to fight his illness.

“Those who wrote me off while I was in hospital by declaring me dead only made me stronger and more determined to fight my sickness. Here I am, recovering and growing stronger by the day,” he said.

He added that his recovery was a testimony to God’s protection, saying those who had spread the false reports had been put to shame.

Dr. Oburu admitted that his illness had temporarily slowed down his political activities but said he was looking forward to returning to the political arena.

“The sickness slowed my political activities. Very soon, I will be back roaring in the best way I know how,” he said.

The senator also thanked National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and other legislators for taking time to visit him following his discharge from hospital.

He said the visit had lifted his spirits, adding that he missed participating in parliamentary debates and engaging in national political affairs.

“I have no words to explain my feelings after the Speakers of both Houses and fellow legislators created time to come and check on me,” he said.

“I miss being on the floor of the House debating and roaring in the political arena. I urge my supporters to pray for me and be patient because soon I will be back,” he added.

Despite his recent health challenges, Dr. Oburu kept his visitors entertained with his trademark humour while expressing confidence that he would soon resume his political duties.

The two Speakers condemned the spread of false information on social media, particularly reports that had wrongly claimed the senator had died while undergoing treatment.

Wetang’ula said they were encouraged by the senator’s recovery and wished him a full and speedy return to good health.

He, however, cautioned Dr Oburu against rushing back into politics before fully recovering urging him to give his health priority.

“Prioritise your health and avoid rushing back into political engagements before making a full recovery,” Speaker Wetang’ula advised.

The National Assembly Speaker also praised the senator for his courage and determination in facing his health challenges.

On his part, Kingi said the Senate missed Dr Oburu’s contribution to debates, parliamentary proceedings and national political discussions.

“As the Senate, we miss your contributions to proceedings and debates as well as your guidance in national politics. We pray that you get better and resume your political duties as soon as possible,” he said.

Among those who accompanied the two Speakers were Senate Chief Whip David Wakoli, Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo, Senators William Kisang and Daniel Maanzo.

Others were National Assembly Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo, Parliamentary Commissioner Mishi Mboko and MP Eve Obara.