Debbie Rowe Net Worth

Debbie Rowe, an American nurse, has a net worth of $20 million. She is most renowned for her marriage to legendary pop musician Michael Jackson from 1996 to 1999. Their divorce, marked by intense media scrutiny, saw Jackson gaining full custody of their children, Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson. Following Jackson’s child sexual abuse charges in 2004, Rowe initiated custody battles to regain access to her children.

Early Life

Debbie Rowe was born on December 6, 1958, in Spokane, Washington, to Barbara and Gordon Rowe. Her parents divorced when she was an infant, and she was raised by her mother, aunts, and grandmother. Rowe attended Hollywood High School in Los Angeles, California.

Debbie Rowe First Marriage

In 1982, Rowe married Richard Edelman, a teacher at her alma mater. She converted to Judaism for the marriage. The couple divorced in 1988.

Debbie Rowe Relationship with Michael Jackson

Rowe met Michael Jackson while working as a nurse in Dr. Arnold Klein’s dermatology office, where Jackson was being treated for vitiligo. After Jackson’s divorce from Lisa Marie Presley in 1996, Rowe, a longtime fan, offered to bear his children. They married on November 14, 1996, in Sydney, Australia, and Rowe gave birth to Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (Prince) on February 13, 1997. Their daughter, Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson, was born on April 3, 1998.

Debbie Rowe Divorce Settlement

The couple divorced on October 8, 1999, with Rowe relinquishing custody of their children to Jackson. She received an $8 million settlement and a house in Beverly Hills, California.

Court documents revealed that she had signed a prenuptial agreement, which prevented her from claiming an equal division of community property under California law. In 2001, Rowe sought to terminate her parental rights but reversed this decision in 2004 after Jackson was charged with child sexual abuse.

After Jackson’s Passing

Following Jackson’s death on June 25, 2009, Rowe settled with Katherine Jackson, the children’s guardian, granting her supervised visitations. In 2009, she also won a defamation and invasion of privacy lawsuit for $27,000 in damages.

Personal Life

In 2014, Rowe announced her engagement to music producer Marc Schaffel, a former employee of Jackson’s. Schaffel had supported Rowe through her health struggles following a miscarriage.

Rowe sold her Beverly Hills mansion in November 2004 for $1.5 million. That same month, she purchased a 2+ acre equestrian property in Palmdale, California, for $439,000.

