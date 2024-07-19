Pat Sajak Net Worth

Pat Sajak, a well-known television personality, actor, and game show host, has amassed a net worth of $75 million. He is best known for being the long-time host of the game show “Wheel of Fortune,” a role he has held since 1981. For his work on “Wheel of Fortune,” Pat Sajak earns an annual salary of $15 million, while his co-host Vanna White earns $3 million annually. Additionally, both Pat and Vanna earn significant income from licensing their images to casino slot machines, a venture that has proven extremely lucrative.

On June 12, 2023, Pat Sajak and Sony, the company that owns “Wheel of Fortune,” announced that he would retire from the show in 2024. Subsequently, on June 26, 2023, Ryan Seacrest revealed that he would take over Pat’s hosting duties after the 41st season.

Early Life

Pat Sajak was born Patrick Leonard Sajdak on October 26, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois. He was raised in Chicago by his mother Joyce Helen and stepfather after his father, Leonard Anthony Sajdak, passed away when Pat was young. Pat attended Farragut High School and graduated in 1964. He then went on to study at Columbia College Chicago, where he worked as a front desk clerk at the Palmer House Hotel.

Pat Sajak Career

While attending college, Sajak’s broadcasting instructor informed him about a news anchor position at the local radio station WEDC. He applied and secured the station’s 6 a.m. time slot. In 1968, Sajak joined the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served as a deejay on Armed Forces Radio, famously starting his broadcasts with “Good morning, Vietnam!” After his service, he continued working as a DJ in Kentucky and Nashville (WSM).

Sajak’s first on-screen opportunity came at WSM’s sister station, WSN-TV, where he initially served as a voiceover artist and then as a weekend and substitute weatherman. In 1977, he moved to Los Angeles to work as a full-time weatherman at KNBC-TV.

“Wheel of Fortune”

In 1981, Merv Griffin, the creator of “Wheel of Fortune,” offered Pat Sajak the opportunity to take over hosting duties from Chuck Woolery. Despite initial resistance from NBC’s then-President Fred Silverman, who deemed Sajak “too local,” Griffin insisted, and Sajak was eventually hired. He has since hosted both the daytime and syndicated evening versions of “Wheel of Fortune” for over 40 years. In 2018, Sajak became the longest-running host of any game show, surpassing Bob Barker of “The Price is Right,” and was honored with a Guinness World Record on March 22, 2019.

Pat Sajak’s Salary

As of this writing, Pat Sajak earns an annual salary of $14 million as the host of “Wheel of Fortune.” Vanna White’s salary is $10 million. The show tapes four days per month, with six shows per day. Both hosts work just 48 days a year, translating to an impressive per-show earning of $52,083 for Pat and $34,722 for Vanna.

Casino Licensing Earnings

Pat Sajak and Vanna White earn more from licensing their images to casino slot machines than from their “Wheel of Fortune” salaries. “Wheel of Fortune” was the first entertainment property to be licensed for use on slot machines, debuting in Las Vegas in 1996. These slot machines have since become highly profitable, generating over $1 billion annually in Las Vegas alone and over $2 billion worldwide. In exchange for licensing their images, Pat and Vanna each earn at least $15 million per year in royalties, licensing fees, and other payments.

Other Ventures

Pat Sajak has pursued various ventures outside of “Wheel of Fortune.” He appeared in the 1982 comedy film “Airplane II: The Sequel” and hosted his own short-lived late-night talk show, “The Pat Sajak Show,” on CBS. He has also guest-hosted several game shows and was a regular substitute host for Regis Philbin on “Live with Regis and Kelly.”

Sajak has hosted “Pat Sajak Weekend” on Fox News and “The Pat Sajak Baseball Hour,” a syndicated radio sports talk show. He became an investor in the Golden Baseball League in 2005 and serves on the board of trustees at Hillsdale College in Michigan. Sajak is also a regular contributor to the conservative blog ricochet.com and has written for the “National Review Online.”

Personal Life

Pat Sajak married photographer Lesly Brown in December 1989, and they have two children together: Patrick Michael James Sajak, born in 1990, and Maggie Marie Sajak, born in 1995, who is an aspiring country singer. Pat Sajak is a climate change skeptic and financially supports Young America’s Foundation. The Sajak family are members of the Churches of Christ.

In November 2019, Sajak underwent emergency bowel surgery and returned to work three weeks later, with Vanna White filling in during his recovery.

Real Estate

In June 1988, Pat Sajak purchased a home in Encino, Los Angeles, for $1.895 million. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home sits on 3.9 acres and is likely worth $7-10 million today. In 1991, Pat and Lesly bought a 3-acre waterfront property in Severna Park, Maryland, where they built a 6,500-square-foot mansion.

