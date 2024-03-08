Decomposed Body of Man Found in Narok House

Police are investigating the discovery of a decomposed body of a 30-year-old man in Narok Town, Narok County.

The body of Onesmus Komu Muhia was found on his bed while decomposed. His house was locked from the inside. In the next room, his brother was found lying unconscious after he had attempted to die by suicide.

Police said they found an empty bottle of a pesticide and suspect the brother aged 50 attempted to die by suicide.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition. The two stayed together in Adams area and were last seen on March 1.

Neighbours said there was a foul smell coming from the house where the two stayed on May 5.

This was five days after they were seen together. The rented house was locked from inside.

Police were called to the scene and broke into the house, where they found the body of Muhia on the bed in a decomposing state.

The motive of the attempted suicide is yet to be known. He was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

The body of the deceased was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Elsewhere in Maua, Meru County, a man was arrested in the murder of a 45 year old mentally unstable man.

The victim was accused of stealing a mobile phone before he was assaulted by his relatives.

Police visited the scene and established Henry Mbithi was assaulted by the relatives on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone.

His body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

A relative was arrested over the murder probe that happened on March 5, police said.

Several sticks with bloodstains used as weapons were recovered at the scene.