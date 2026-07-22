Decomposed body of unidentified man found in bush in Nyandarua

Police in Nyandarua County are investigating murder after the decomposed body of an unidentified man was discovered in a bush near Ol Kalou Township.

The body was found on Tuesday afternoon in the Kanyamwe area after a member of the public alerted authorities.

Police visited the scene and confirmed the incident.

Police said the body, believed to be that of an African male adult, was found lying on its back in a bush.

A preliminary examination revealed that the body was badly decomposed and mutilated, with visible injuries on various parts. Investigators believe it had remained at the scene for several days before it was discovered.

Crime scene investigators documented and processed the area before the remains were moved to the J.M. Kariuki Memorial Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police have opened investigations to establish the identity of the deceased, the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Since the conclusion of the Ol Kalou mini polls on July 16, up to three people have died. The other two were assaulted during the polls and succumbed to the injuries days later. It is not clear if the recovered body is also linked to the chaos that were witnessed in the polls.

Police said they were working to identify the body as part of the probe into the murder.

Meanwhile, police in Kisumu County have launched investigations after a 78-year-old man was found dead by the roadside with serious head injuries in what is being treated as a murder.

The victim, identified as Francis Olal Imbusi, was discovered on Tuesday afternoon along a roadside in the Kotetni area of Korando Sub-location, Central Kisumu Location, within Kisumu West Sub-County.

The incident was reported after a relative informed authorities that the elderly man had been found lying motionless by the roadside.

Police officers visited the scene and confirmed the man was dead.

Investigators said the body had visible injuries to the back of the head and the face, which are believed to have been inflicted using a blunt object.

Crime scene personnel processed the area before the body was moved to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

Police have launched investigations to identify those responsible for the killing and establish the motive behind the attack.