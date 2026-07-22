Decomposing body of man found in friend’s apartment in Embu

Police in Embu are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man whose decomposing body was discovered inside an apartment after neighbours complained of a foul smell.

According to police, the incident was reported on Tuesday, July 21, by the caretakers of Himater Apartments.

Tenants alerted the caretakers to a strong, foul odor emanating from House B5 in the apartments at Sunrise Estate in the Blue Valley area.

When they visited the house, they confirmed the smell but received no response despite repeatedly calling out to the occupant. The caretaker contacted the tenant’s mother, who informed her that her son, was in Mombasa on holiday.

Police officers were notified and visited the apartment. With the assistance of members of the public, they forced open the door and found the decomposing body of a man identified as Mark Muia, 26.

Detectives said the body had no visible external injuries. A bottle of Predator energy drink was found on the floor inside the house.

According to the tenant, he travelled to Mombasa on Friday, July 17, and had left his house keys with his friend, Mark Muia.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to the Embu County Level V Hospital mortuary for preservation and a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death.

And police in Meru County are investigating the death of a 28-year-old woman who was found lifeless inside her rented house hours after complaining of severe stomach pains.

The incident was reported at 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday after the body of Jackline Kagwiria was discovered in Mathejo Village, Kathita Sub-location, Katheri Central Location in Imenti Central Sub-County.

Police officers from Githongo Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), visited the scene and established that the deceased had earlier complained of intense stomach pains to her husband, Brian Mutweri, before he left home for his manual job.

The alarm was later raised by a neighbour, who found Kagwiria lying motionless on the floor of her house.

Detectives processed and documented the scene. A preliminary examination found no visible external injuries on the body.

The body was moved to the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.