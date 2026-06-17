Decomposing body recovered from Uasin Gishu dam as mortuaries turn it away

Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man whose decomposing body was recovered from Mugoya Dam in Soy Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County.

The incident was reported on June 16, 2026, after a man grazing his sheep spotted a human body floating in the dam.

Police officers visited the scene and confirmed the body was floating in the water. Fire brigade personnel from Uasin Gishu County retrieved the body.

A preliminary examination established that the deceased was an unknown African male adult aged about 35 years. The body had already started decomposing. Crime scene personnel documented and photographed the scene before investigations commenced.

Efforts to preserve the body were frustrated by a shortage of mortuary space. Likuyani Funeral Home declined to admit the body due to congestion, while a mortuary in Kitale also turned it away. Police further reported that the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary in Eldoret is no longer admitting unidentified bodies because its storage facilities are full.

The body was held at Kamukunji Police Station pending arrangements for admission to a mortuary as investigations continue to establish the deceased’s identity and the cause of death.

Officials at the station complained of the bad smell from the body saying it was affecting their work.

And police have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was discovered at the bank of River Thuci in Mukuria Village, Embu East Sub-County.

The incident was reported on June 16, 2026 after members of the public spotted the lifeless body at the riverbank in Mukuria Sub-location.

Police are working to establish the cause of death and identify the deceased as investigations continue.

Elsewhere, police have launched investigations after a 51-year-old man was found dead beside a road in Murang’a South Sub-County.

The incident was on June 16, 2026, at about 7.33pm after the body was spotted lying beside the Kenol–Kimorori road.

Police officers visited the scene and identified the deceased as Charles Njoroge Ndungu, 51.

The body was found lying on its back with no visible physical injuries.

Police have launched investigations to establish the cause and circumstances surrounding the death before the body is moved to a mortuary for a post-mortem examination.