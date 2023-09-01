Deportation Of Haitian Nationals Amid Escalating Violence Draws Concerns

Amid a rising wave of violence in Haiti, dozens of Haitian nationals were reportedly deported back to the country just hours after the United States issued an advisory urging its citizens to leave Haiti “as soon as possible.”

Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance advocacy group, confirmed the deportation and expressed concern about the inhumane treatment of asylum seekers and migrants.

The deportation flight from Alexandria, Louisiana, to Port-au-Prince carried over 60 people, as reported by various US media outlets.

Jozef likened the situation to sending people back into a burning house, highlighting the ongoing crisis in Haiti marked by gang violence, natural disasters, and political instability.

The assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021 further worsened the situation.

Haiti, one of the world’s poorest countries, has been grappling with deteriorating security conditions, prompting the US embassy to advise American citizens to leave due to the security situation and infrastructure challenges.

Also Read: UN Reveals Alarming Rise In Human Trafficking Across Southeast Asia

This deportation action has left many Haitians in the US shocked, especially in light of the State Department’s recent security warnings for Haiti.

The deportations have drawn criticism from advocates who warn that such actions exacerbate the instability and insecurity in Haiti.

While the Biden administration has aimed to reform the immigration system, advocates argue that certain policies, including deportations, have not changed significantly from the previous administration.

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) previously called for the suspension of forced returns of Haitians due to the country’s precarious situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...