Derek Fisher Net Worth: Career, Earnings, And Personal Life

Derek Fisher, a former NBA player turned coach, has built a remarkable legacy both on and off the court. With a net worth of $45 million, Fisher’s career in professional basketball spans 18 years, during which he claimed five NBA championships. Known for his leadership and game intelligence, he played pivotal roles with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Oklahoma City Thunder. As of 2020, Fisher also held the record for the most playoff game appearances by an NBA player.

Derek Fisher Net Worth $45 Million Date of Birth Aug 9, 1974 Place of Birth Little Rock Nationality American Profession Basketball Player

Early Life

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1974, Derek Fisher developed his basketball skills from an early age. His older brother, Duane, also pursued a professional basketball career. Fisher attended Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School, where he quickly became a standout basketball player. He later enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where he majored in communications and shone on the basketball court. Over 112 games, Fisher averaged 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He was also named Sunbelt Conference Player of the Year during his senior season. By the time he left college, Fisher had set school records with 1,393 points, 472 assists, and 189 steals.

NBA Career

Los Angeles Lakers (1996-2004)

In the 1996 NBA draft, Derek Fisher was selected 24th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, marking the beginning of a highly successful career. Fisher made his debut in a game against the Phoenix Suns, recording 12 points and five assists. His early years with the Lakers were notable, as he gradually became an essential piece of the team’s lineup. Between 1999 and 2002, Fisher helped the Lakers win three consecutive NBA championships, playing alongside superstars like Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. One of his most iconic moments came in the 2004 Western Conference Semifinals, when he hit a buzzer-beating shot with only 0.4 seconds remaining, leading the Lakers to victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz (2004-2007)

In 2004, Fisher signed a six-year, $37 million contract with the Golden State Warriors. Although his tenure with the Warriors was marked by struggles, he posted a career-high scoring average of 13.3 points per game during the 2005-06 season. Fisher later joined the Utah Jazz, where he played a significant role in their 2007 playoff run, despite personal challenges as his infant daughter underwent surgery. He delivered a key performance, hitting a three-pointer that clinched a victory against the Houston Rockets.

Return to the Lakers (2007-2012)

Fisher’s return to the Lakers in 2007 proved to be another fruitful chapter in his career. He resumed his position as the starting point guard and helped the Lakers reach the NBA Finals in 2008. Over the next two years, Fisher contributed to back-to-back championship wins, bringing his total to five NBA titles.

Final Years and Retirement (2012-2014)

After a brief stint with the Houston Rockets, Fisher joined the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played his final seasons. He also had a short period with the Dallas Mavericks but eventually returned to the Thunder. His time with Oklahoma included an appearance in the 2012 NBA Finals, where the team fell to the Miami Heat. Fisher retired in 2014 after completing an impressive 18-year NBA career.

Coaching Career

Following his retirement from playing, Derek Fisher transitioned into coaching. In 2014, he was appointed head coach of the New York Knicks. Despite high hopes, Fisher’s coaching debut was challenging, as the Knicks endured a difficult season, finishing with a record of 17-65. After another rough start the following season, Fisher was fired in 2016.

Also Read: Childish Gambino Net Worth

In late 2018, Fisher found success as the head coach of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. Under his leadership, the team posted a strong 22-12 record in his first season, making it to the semifinals. In 2020, Fisher added the role of general manager to his responsibilities, further cementing his role within the Sparks’ organization.

Personal Life

Fisher’s personal life has garnered media attention, particularly his relationships and family. He married Candace Fisher in 2005, with whom he shares four children: Marshall, Chloe, and twins Tatum and Drew. The couple divorced in 2016. In 2018, Fisher got engaged to Gloria Govan, the ex-wife of his former teammate Matt Barnes.

Real estate has been a significant part of Fisher’s financial portfolio. In 2009, he purchased a home in Hidden Hills, California, for $5.5 million, which he later sold for $6 million in 2017. Fisher also owned a property in Tarzana, California, which he sold for $2.31 million in 2020.

Derek Fisher Net Worth

Derek Fisher net worth is $45 million.