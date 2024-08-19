Derek Hough Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Dancer

Derek Hough is a renowned American dancer, choreographer, actor and singer.

He gained fame as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, winning six times and earning four Primetime Emmy Awards for choreography.

Hough has also appeared in stage productions like Footloose: The Musical and NBC’s Hairspray Live!

He served as a judge on World of Dance and is currently involved in various dance and entertainment projects, including his recent live show, Dance For The Holidays.

Siblings

Derek has four sisters, namely Sharee, Marabeth, Katherine and Julianne.

Sharee was born on July 22, 1977, Marabeth on November 26, 1980, Katherine on June 9, 1982, and Julianne, the youngest, was born on July 20, 1988.

Their parents, Bruce and Marianne Hough, divorced in 1998, and Marianne later remarried Aaron Nelson, who had four children from a previous marriage, bringing the total number of siblings to nine.

While Derek and Julianne Hough are the most well-known siblings, the other Hough sisters have found success in various fields as well.

Sharee is a professional dancer, Marabeth works as a realtor, and Katherine is a licensed esthetician.

The Nelson stepsiblings tend to keep a lower profile and are not as publicly recognized.

Career

Hough began dancing at a young age, influenced by his family’s passion for the art form.

He trained extensively in various dance styles, including ballroom, Latin, and contemporary, achieving early success by winning the World Latin Championship in 2002 at just 17 years old.

Hough gained fame as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, joining the cast in its second season in 2006.

His dynamic performances and innovative choreography quickly made him a fan favorite. Over his tenure, he won six Mirror Ball Trophies, more than any other professional dancer on the show.

His partners included celebrities like Brooke Burke, Jennifer Grey, and Bindi Irwin, and he became known for elevating his partners’ performances through creative choreography and mentorship.

In addition to his success in Dancing with the Stars, Hough has made a significant impact as a choreographer, receiving four Primetime Emmy Awards for his work.

His contributions extend beyond television, as he has choreographed for live performances, award shows, and music videos.

Hough has also starred in Broadway productions such as Footloose: The Musical and appeared in NBC’s Hairspray Live!, showcasing his singing and acting abilities.

He played a lead role in the dance film Make Your Move, further highlighting his skills.

Beyond Dancing with the Stars, Hough has served as a judge on NBC’s World of Dance, contributing his expertise to the competition format.

He has hosted various specials and events, including the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration. His charisma has made him a sought-after personality in the entertainment industry.

Derek has pursued a music career, releasing a single titled Hold On in 2015, and authored a book titled Taking the Lead: Lessons from a Life in Motion, offering insights into his life and career.

Awards and accolades

Hough has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, highlighting his exceptional talent in dance and choreography.

He is a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Choreography, with a total of 14 nominations.

His most recent Emmy win was in 2023 for his routine Higher on Dancing with the Stars, which he dedicated to his wife, Hayley Erbert, during a challenging time in their lives.

In addition to his Emmy wins, Hough has been honored with various awards, including the Kaleidoscope Award from Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA for bringing joy to children and the Inspiration Award from GLSEN for his positive impact on the community.

He has also won the Young Hollywood Award for Hottest Body of Work and has received multiple Teen Choice Award nominations for Choice Dancer.

Hough’s contributions to dance and entertainment have solidified his status as a respected figure in the industry.