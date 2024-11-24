Destiny’s Child Reunites On Broadway As Beyoncé And Kelly Rowland Support Michelle Williams

Broadway had a star-studded moment on Thursday as Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland reunited with their former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Michelle Williams, for the opening night of Death Becomes Her at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.

Williams, 45, stars as Viola Van Horn in the musical adaptation of the iconic 1992 film, which originally featured Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn.

The heartfelt reunion was celebrated online, with Beyoncé sharing snapshots of the evening on Instagram Saturday.

One photo showed Beyoncé, 43, and Rowland, also 43, warmly hugging Williams backstage. Another image featured Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, smiling alongside the duo.

The post also included a video of the trio enjoying each other’s company and applauding the cast during the show’s final bow.

The Instagram post was set to Beyoncé’s song II Most Wanted, emphasizing the lyrics, “I’ll be your shotgun rider till the day I die.” Williams responded in the comments with an emotional message: “I try not to cry too early in the day BUT……. My sisters 4ever!”

This Broadway reunion comes just weeks after Beyoncé and Rowland appeared together at a Houston rally for Vice President Kamala Harris, where they introduced the VP on stage.