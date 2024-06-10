Details about Dornier 228 Aircraft Used By Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima

The plane involved in the disappearance of Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others is a Dornier 228 – a twin-turboprop STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) utility aircraft. This particular model was designed and built by Dornier GmbH which later became part of DASA Dornier and Fairchild-Dornier.

The Dornier 228 is a versatile twin-turboprop short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft. Here are its key specifications:

Dornier 228 General Specifications:

Crew: 2 (pilot and co-pilot)

Typically 19 passengers Role: Utility aircraft, suitable for passenger transport, cargo, medical evacuation, and surveillance.

Dimensions:

Length: 16.56 meters (54 feet 4 inches)

4.86 meters (15 feet 11 inches) Wing Area: 32 square meters (344 square feet)

Weight:

Empty Weight: Approximately 3,850 kilograms (8,488 pounds)

Performance:

Maximum Speed: 428 km/h (266 mph, 231 knots)

Approximately 700 meters (2,297 feet) Landing Distance: Approximately 650 meters (2,133 feet)

Powerplant:

Engines: 2 × Garrett TPE331-10 turboprop engines

STOL Capabilities:

Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL): The Dornier 228 is renowned for its ability to operate on short and unprepared airstrips, making it ideal for remote and rugged environments.

Avionics:

The aircraft is equipped with modern avionics suitable for various missions, including advanced navigation, communication, and surveillance systems.

Variants:

Several variants of the Dornier 228 exist, tailored for different roles such as maritime patrol, environmental monitoring, and regional air transport.

Special Features:

High Wing Configuration: Provides excellent visibility and ground clearance.

Enhanced by large flaps and optimized aerodynamics. Rugged Landing Gear: Designed for operations on unprepared surfaces.

The Dornier 228’s blend of performance, versatility, and STOL capabilities makes it a popular choice for diverse applications across civilian and military sectors.