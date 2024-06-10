fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Details about Dornier 228 Aircraft Used By Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    The plane involved in the disappearance of Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others is a Dornier 228 – a twin-turboprop STOL (Short Takeoff and Landing) utility aircraft. This particular model was designed and built by Dornier GmbH which later became part of DASA Dornier and Fairchild-Dornier.

    The Dornier 228 is a versatile twin-turboprop short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft. Here are its key specifications:

    Dornier 228 General Specifications:

    • Crew: 2 (pilot and co-pilot)
    • Passenger Capacity: Typically 19 passengers
    • Role: Utility aircraft, suitable for passenger transport, cargo, medical evacuation, and surveillance.

    Dimensions:

    • Length: 16.56 meters (54 feet 4 inches)
    • Wingspan: 16.97 meters (55 feet 8 inches)
    • Height: 4.86 meters (15 feet 11 inches)
    • Wing Area: 32 square meters (344 square feet)

    Weight:

    • Empty Weight: Approximately 3,850 kilograms (8,488 pounds)
    • Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW): 6,400 kilograms (14,110 pounds)

    Performance:

    • Maximum Speed: 428 km/h (266 mph, 231 knots)
    • Cruise Speed: 370 km/h (230 mph, 200 knots)
    • Range: 1,060 kilometers (660 miles, 570 nautical miles) with maximum payload
    • Service Ceiling: 7,620 meters (25,000 feet)
    • Rate of Climb: 9.7 meters/second (1,910 feet/minute)
    • Takeoff Distance: Approximately 700 meters (2,297 feet)
    • Landing Distance: Approximately 650 meters (2,133 feet)

    Powerplant:

    • Engines: 2 × Garrett TPE331-10 turboprop engines
    • Power Output: 776 kW (1,040 shp) each

    STOL Capabilities:

    • Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL): The Dornier 228 is renowned for its ability to operate on short and unprepared airstrips, making it ideal for remote and rugged environments.

    Avionics:

    • The aircraft is equipped with modern avionics suitable for various missions, including advanced navigation, communication, and surveillance systems.

    Variants:

    • Several variants of the Dornier 228 exist, tailored for different roles such as maritime patrol, environmental monitoring, and regional air transport.

    Special Features:

    • High Wing Configuration: Provides excellent visibility and ground clearance.
    • STOL Performance: Enhanced by large flaps and optimized aerodynamics.
    • Rugged Landing Gear: Designed for operations on unprepared surfaces.

    The Dornier 228’s blend of performance, versatility, and STOL capabilities makes it a popular choice for diverse applications across civilian and military sectors.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Gov’t Denies Frustrating Uhuru, Says Salaries and Allowances Paid Diligently

    Details about Dornier 228 Aircraft Used By Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X