Detectives camp KNH for clues on murder of patient in ward

Homicide detectives camped Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for second day Saturday to investigate how and why a patient was brutally murdered in his hospital bed.

The team ordered the hospital management not to discharge patients who were in wards next to the one where a murder incident occurred on Friday morning.

The team wants to grill any persons who were within the crime scene and ensure all evidence has been secured.

On the second day of investigations on the detectives interrogated a patient who was sharing a ward with the late Gilbert Kinyua as they collected swabs for DNA analysis.

They said he is among persons of interest in the matter.

Nurses and security personnel at KNH were also grilled as police retrieved more CCTV footage from the facility.

Investigators gave firm instructions for patients who were in the ward next to the crime scene not to be discharged.

Officials said the 39-year-old Kinyua was brutally murdered in ward 7B on Friday February 7 morning by an unknown assailant.

His body was found lying on his bed with a slit-neck on Friday morning, the hospital and police said.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

Kinyua had been admitted to KNH on December 11, 2024, due to a cerebral disorder, officials said.

Police who visited the scene said the ward where Kinyua was admitted had another patient who was seeking treatment for the same condition.

The patient was weak and could not explain anything about what transpired before and after the bizarre incident was reported, officials said.

He is among the possible suspects in the murder.

A nurse who was on duty on the night of the incident told detectives that she conducted a routine check within the ward on Friday at 3am., and all was well.

When she returned to the ward where Kinyua was, she found his lifeless body lying cold on the bed, with a slit neck and blood splattered all over the place.

Detectives from the homicide investigations bureau were notified and have taken over the probe.

The detectives recovered a blood-stained kitchen knife that had been thrown onto the ground floor through the window near where Kinyua had been killed.

The detectives were at the crime scene attempting a reconstruction as they retrieved CCTV footage from the areas surrounding the ward.

The main CCTV cameras at the hospital were not working then.

Patients in the neighbouring wards, as well as the hospital’s management and the family of the deceased, have been interrogated.

The Kenyatta National Hospital, in a statement, said it was saddened by the tragic death of a patient at the facility.

As part of the probe, the statement detailed that the facility is cooperating with law enforcement authorities and has since launched an internal investigation to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

Acting CEO Dr William Sigilai said they are investigating the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient’s family during this difficult time.

The Hospital is working closely with law enforcement authorities and has launched an internal investigation to determine the facts surrounding this incident.”

“Kenyatta National Hospital remains committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all. The safety and well-being of our patients, staff, and visitors are our utmost priority,” he said in a

statement.