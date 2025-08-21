Detectives Rescues Two Women, Arrests Suspected Kidnappers In Thika

Detectives in Thika West have arrested two suspected kidnappers and rescued two young women who were being held against their will.

The suspects, identified as Davis Mugambi and John Maina Macharia, were arrested following a tip-off from members of the public who reported suspicious activity at a house in the Muguga area.

“Responding swiftly, detectives stormed the house and found the two victims visibly shaken, in tears, and nursing signs of physical assault,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement. The suspects had confiscated the women’s mobile phones to cut them off from the outside world.

A search of the house led to the recovery of seven mobile phones, five Safaricom SIM plates, and three Airtel SIM plates. Detectives also impounded a motor vehicle, registration number, which was being used as a getaway car. Inside the vehicle, they found four kitchen knives, seven matchboxes, and other suspicious items.

Investigations revealed that the two women had been kidnapped in Nyeri on August 19, 2025, and transported to Thika in the same vehicle. Detectives further established that Mugambi is wanted in Nyeri over several kidnapping and theft cases, raising suspicions that the suspects are part of a larger criminal network.

“The duo is cooling their heels in police custody as detectives finalize investigations before their date in court,” DCI added.