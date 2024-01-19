Devin Booker’s Net Worth

Devin Booker, the American professional basketball player, boasts a net worth of $50 million. Known for his impressive skills on the court, Booker has established himself as a key player for the Phoenix Suns since being drafted in 2015.

Devin Booker Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth October 30, 1996 Place of Birth Michigan Nationality American Profession Professional Basketball Player

Early Life

Born on October 30, 1996, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Veronica Gutiérrez and former NBA player Melvin Booker, Devin Booker inherited a passion for basketball. His high school years, split between Grandville High School in Michigan and Moss Point High School in Mississippi, showcased his prodigious talent. Booker’s scoring records and accolades in high school laid the foundation for his future success.

Devin Booker NBA Draft

Opting to play for the University of Kentucky, Booker’s college career was brief but impactful. After a single season with the Wildcats, he declared for the NBA draft, catching the attention of professional teams with his scoring prowess and versatility.

Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Career

Selected as the 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2015 NBA draft, Booker quickly made a name for himself. Notable achievements include becoming the third-youngest player in NBA history to record a 30-point game at the age of 19. His rookie season set the stage for a series of age-related records, showcasing Booker’s exceptional talent.

In 2019, Devin Booker secured a significant five-year, $158 million contract extension with the Phoenix Suns, significantly boosting his annual NBA salary to over $30 million. Despite facing injuries at various points in his career, Booker’s impact on the Suns’ performance has been undeniable.

Devin Booker Achievements

Booker’s career has been marked by numerous milestones, including reaching 4,000 and 5,000 career points in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, respectively. Notably, he became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 50-point games. Booker’s leadership played a crucial role in the Suns’ journey to the NBA Finals in 2021, marking a significant moment for the franchise.

Continuing to make history, Devin Booker achieved the impressive milestone of 8,000 career points, further solidifying his position as a scoring force in the league. His commitment to the Phoenix Suns was underlined by a four-year contract extension signed in the summer of 2022.

National Team Contributions

Beyond the NBA, Booker has represented the US national team, winning a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Charity

Off the court, Devin Booker remains committed to philanthropy through his charitable foundation, Starting Five. The foundation contributes to non-profit organizations and charities in Phoenix, Arizona, showcasing Booker’s dedication to giving back.

Devin Booker Home

Booker resides in a lavish 5,590-square-foot house in Paradise Valley, Arizona, purchased in 2019 for $3.5 million.

Devin Booker Net Worth

