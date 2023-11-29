Diageo Africa Picks John Musunga to Head Newly Formed Business Market

A Kenyan international business executive, John Musunga, has been appointed to head Diageo Africa’s newly formed South, West, and Central Africa (SWC) market.

As part of a new operating model adopted by Diageo Africa, Musunga, who has been heading the firm’s Nigeria subsidiary, Guinness Nigeria, since October last year and also serves as a non-executive Director at East African Breweries Limited (EABL), is now set to assume the leadership role at Diageo SWC as the Managing Director, based in London.

The firm has reorganized its operating region into three markets: EABL, which remains unchanged Guinness Nigeria, marketing beer and mainstream spirits and the new SWC hub.

Diageo Africa’s President and Chief Commercial Officer, Dayalan Nayager, described Musunga as a highly regarded and successful executive leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience spanning over two decades across the Africa region.

He added that in the new Diageo Africa operating model, the newly formed SWC business market will comprise two territories covering Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean and West and Central Africa, including the businesses in Ghana, Cameroun, Ethiopia, South Africa, Seychelles, among others.

“As we launch the new South, West and Central Africa market, I am delighted to announce the appointment of John Musunga, currently CEO & MD Guinness Nigeria, as inaugural Managing Director, effective 1st January 2024,” Nayager said.

In Nigeria, ahead of Musunga’s exit, the Board of Guinness Nigeria PLC has announced the appointment of Mr Adebayo Alli (Bayo) as the incoming Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective January 1, 2024.

Musunga said: “Even as I look forward with excitement to my new role as the first Managing Director for Southern, West & Central Africa, I am thrilled for the business of Guinness Nigeria, which I will be leaving in the very capable hands of a strong and committed executive management team, now to be led by Bayo, a truly exceptional and visionary business leader. I am confident that Bayo and the management team will take the business of Guinness Nigeria to even greater heights in the coming years”.

Musunga joined Diageo in 2021 as Managing Director of Kenya Breweries Limited and most recently steered the Nigeria business through immense socio-economic volatility while delivering performance, the highest engagement scores in Africa and Diageo while focusing on growing talent.

Prior to this, Musunga had a highly successful career at GSK, where he held various senior global and regional roles.