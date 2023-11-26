Dialogue Team Unveils Report, Fails to Agree on Reduction of Cost of Living

The National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) unveiled its report on Saturday with a number of recommendations.

The Kalonzo Musyoka and Kimani Ichung’wah led team outlined proposals on the reduction of the cost of living, audit the 2022 electoral process, and restructure the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Committee was able to reach consensus on a majority of issues while others have been referred to the leadership of the two coalitions for further consideration.

On electoral justice and related matters, NADCO has recommended the evaluation of the 2022 electoral process, the establishment of an expanded selection panel for the IEBC commissioners, the increase of timelines for the resolution of presidential election petitions, and the postponement of legal reforms passed before the 2022 general elections.

On the cost of living, the team recommended that all arms of government reduce their travel budgets by 50 per cent and that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission review daily subsistence allowances for state and public officers with a view to reducing them by 30 per cent.

The dialogue team proposed that the national government finalize the transfer of all devolved functions and provide for the concomitant resources to the county governments.

Further, it proposed that Parliament amend the Constitution to provide for an equitable share of the county governments, not less than 20 per cent of all revenue collected by the national government.

On how to reduce the cost of living, the committee was unable to reach a consensus.

It could not agree on the reduction of VAT on fuel from 16 per cent to 8 per cent and the scrapping of the housing levy, both of which are contained in the Finance Act 2023.

On the entrenchment of funds into the Constitution, NADCO recommended the entrenchment of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF), the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), and the Senate Oversight Fund.

NADCO further recommends the establishment of the Ward Development Fund by statute.

On the establishment and entrenchment of state offices, the team proposed the establishment of the Office of the Leader of the Official Opposition, who is the leader of the largest party or coalition of political parties that garnered the second-greatest number of votes in the immediately preceding presidential elections with two deputies.

It also recommended the establishment of the Office of Prime Minister to be nominated and, upon approval by the National Assembly, appointed by the President.

On the fidelity to the law on multiparty democracy, it recommended the establishment of the Independent Political Parties Regulatory Commission as an independent body that shall be responsible for the registration of political parties and their office holders and the management of political parties’ funds.