Diamond Trust Bank Announces Corporate Reorganization to Spur Growth 

Regional commercial banking solutions provider Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) is set to scale up a strategic corporate reorganisation plan to enhance its business growth in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Burundi.

The reorganisation, part of a corporate target to acquire 10 million customers across the East African region by 2026, will involve strengthening the DTB Group Executive and Leadership Structure and appointing a substantive Kenya Country CEO.

At the Executive level, current DTB Kenya CEO, Mrs Nasim Devji, who has spearheaded DTB’s growth plans for over twenty (20) years and holds the dual position of Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as well as the CEO for DTB Kenya, will going forward, dedicate more time and focus on building and broadening DTB’s franchise across the region and beyond as the Group embarks on its future course of enhancing customer experience and its product offering through digitalisation initiatives.

Speaking when she confirmed the development, Devji said the strategic reorganisation, as approved by the Board, will strengthen the management structure and enhance the Group’s plans to build a strong franchise in the region under her leadership.

In this context, she said, DTB Kenya intends to recruit a country CEO who will report to the Group CEO (Mrs. Devji) along with the current country CEOs for DTB Burundi, DTB Tanzania, and DTB Uganda.

“The Country CEO for DTB Kenya, along with the current Country CEOs for DTB Uganda, DTB Tanzania, and DTB Burundi, will report to and work closely with me [Mrs Nasim Devji] to ensure the smooth functioning and continued success of DTB in each country,” she said.

“We believe that this decision will bring immense value to our organisation, enabling us to seize new opportunities, develop new relationships and navigate the ever-evolving banking landscape more effectively.”

In Uganda, DTB Uganda recently announced the appointment of Godfrey Sebaana, a seasoned banker with over twenty years of experience, as its new Country Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

“At DTB, we are actively focusing on enhancing the delivery of our regional business growth strategy. This strategy is geared at achieving socio-economic relevance and pivoting DTB to be a Customer-Centric, Top-Tier, Digitally Driven Bank in East Africa,” Devji said.

“The DTB business growth strategy is also premised on achieving sustainability excellence and is underpinned by our core value as an Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) institution of improving the quality of life for all our stakeholders. It enables us to create value by enriching the lives of our customers and other stakeholders in a sustainable, meaningful and impactful way.”

She confirmed that the regional business growth model will also be hinged on a two-strand approach: the use of the traditional brick-and-mortar infrastructure and the deployment of new-age technology to deepen penetration and provide convenience and access to our customers.