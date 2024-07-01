Dick Vitale Net Worth

Dick Vitale, an American basketball sportscaster and former head coach of NBA and college teams, has a net worth of $20 million. Known for his distinctive catchphrases and energetic commentary, Vitale spent 40 years as an ESPN college basketball broadcaster. In addition to his broadcasting career, he has authored several books and made appearances in movies.

Early Life

Dick Vitale was born in 1939 in Passaic, New Jersey, and grew up in Garfield. His father, John, worked as a clothing press operator and security guard, while his mother, Mae, was a factory seamstress. Vitale attended East Rutherford High School and then earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Seton Hall University. He later obtained a master’s degree in education from William Paterson University.

Vitale began his coaching career in 1958 at a Garfield, New Jersey elementary school, eventually moving up to the high school level. He became the head coach at East Rutherford High School, leading his teams to two New Jersey state championships with a record of 131-47 from 1964 to 1971.

College and NBA Coaching

In 1971, Vitale joined Rutgers University as an assistant coach. After two seasons, he became the head coach at the University of Detroit, where he led the team to the 32-team NCAA tournament in 1977. Vitale’s record at Detroit was 78-30, including a 21-game winning streak. Following his successful tenure, he was promoted to athletic director.

Vitale transitioned to the NBA in 1978 as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, finishing the ’78-’79 season with a 30-52 record. He was let go during the following season after a rough start.

Start in Broadcasting

After leaving the Pistons, Vitale joined the then-nascent ESPN network in 1979. Despite initial hesitation, he accepted a temporary position, calling ESPN’s first college basketball game in December 1979. Although he faced challenges in adapting to broadcasting, Vitale’s unique style and energy soon resonated with audiences.

Continued Broadcasting Success

In 1985, after ABC purchased ESPN, Vitale began broadcasting for ABC as well. He covered every televised game between Duke and the University of North Carolina from 1979 to 2015. By the 2004-2005 season, he was calling around 40 games a year. Notably, in 2002, Vitale called a prep game featuring future NBA star LeBron James.

In 2009, Vitale, alongside Dan Shulman, called his first televised NBA game since 1984. That year, he also celebrated calling around 1,000 games. Vitale often works with play-by-play announcers Mike Patrick and Dan Shulman for various games and serves as an in-studio analyst during the postseason.

Other Media Appearances

Vitale has expanded his presence beyond sports broadcasting. He voiced and provided his likeness for the Sega Genesis video game “Dick Vitale’s ‘Awesome, Baby!’ College Hoops” and the EA Sports “NCAA Basketball” series. Vitale has appeared in commercials for brands such as DiGiorno, Oberto, GEICO, Hooters, and Taco Bell. He also made cameo appearances in films like “The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!,” “Blue Chips,” “Jury Duty,” “He Got Game,” “Love & Basketball,” and “Home of the Giants.”

As an author, Vitale has written several books, including his 1988 debut “Vitale,” and other titles like “Time Out Baby!,” “Dickie V’s Top 40 All-Everything Teams,” “Holding Court: Reflections on the Game I Love,” “Campus Chaos,” and “The Lost Season.” In 2004, he published an autobiography, “Living a Dream,” co-written with Dick Weiss.

Personal Life

Dick Vitale has been married to Lorraine McGrath since 1971. They have two daughters, Sherri and Terri, and five grandchildren. Vitale is a fan of the Tampa Bay Rays, Lightning, and Buccaneers.

Real Estate

In 2001, Dick and Lorraine purchased a 1.4-acre plot of land in Bradenton, Florida, for $485,000. They completed construction of a 12,700 square-foot mansion in 2003, which is now valued at $5-7 million.

