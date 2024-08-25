MP Didmus Barasa Summoned by EACC Over Bribery Allegations

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa for a statement recording on Tuesday.

The Commission is investigating bribery allegations against Barasa and noted that this is the second opportunity being given to the MP to comply with the summons.

“The Commission accords you a second opportunity to come and respond to the allegations of bribery made against you. To this end, you are required to appear at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s offices at Integrity Centre, Nairobi on 27th August 2024 at 9:00 am,” EACC says in a statement dated August 21, 2024.

The anti-graft commission has also warned Barasa against failing to honor the summons.

“Please note that, if you do not turn up to respond to these allegations, this inquiry will proceed to its conclusion, and appropriate recommendations made without further reference to you,” it adds.

“Our officers Celestine Owiti and Moses Tile will be available to receive you and record your statement.”

Those privy to the goings on say the MP has been summoned for allegedly acquiring Sh2 million from an unidentified woman in exchange for government tenders.

In 2020, Barasa was charged with fraudulently obtaining Sh450,000 from John Irungu Mwangi by falsely claiming he could sell him a car. The MP was arrested and taken to Kajiado, where he faced a second charge of fraudulent disposition of a mortgaged property.

The car in question, a Toyota Hiace with registration KBX 734E, had outstanding payments with Uwezo Microfinance Bank. According to the police report, the offence took place on March 10, 2017, in Kitengela Township, Isinya Sub-county.

In 2021, EACC issued another warning to Barasa for using titles he never earned during his military service, cautioning him that he could face prosecution for impersonation.

The commission had established that the titles were fraudulent, as the lawmaker had never attained them while serving in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Barasa had been referring to himself as ‘Captain,’ despite his actual military service records telling a different story.

His profile on Parliament’s website indicates that he joined the military in 2001 and left in 2007. However, official records show that the Kimilili MP served in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for only one year and 76 days, from October 28, 2007, to February 26, 2009.

The records also reveal that Barasa was dismissed from the KDF on disciplinary grounds, including absenteeism and gross misconduct. His misconduct included forging a senior officer’s signature to obtain a loan. At the time of his dismissal, Barasa held the rank of ‘private.’