Diego Luna Siblings: Getting to Know María Luna

Diego Luna, born December 29, 1979, in Mexico City, is a prominent Mexican actor, director, and producer.

He gained international fame for his role as Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the Disney+ series Andor, earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama.

Luna’s career began in Mexican telenovelas, but he achieved significant acclaim with the film Y tu mamá también.

He co-founded the production company La Corriente del Golfo and has directed several films, including Cesar Chávez.

Siblings

Diego has one older sister named María Luna.

Their mother, Fiona Alexander, tragically passed away in a car accident when Diego was just two years old, leaving him and María to be raised by their father, Alejandro Luna, a prominent set designer.

Career

Luna began his acting career in the early 1990s with roles in Mexican television, particularly in telenovelas.

His first major role was in El Abuelo y Yo where he played a young boy who forms a bond with an elderly man.

This early exposure helped him develop his acting skills and gain recognition in Mexico.

Luna’s breakthrough came with the critically acclaimed film Y tu mamá también, directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

In this coming-of-age road movie, he starred alongside Gael García Bernal.

The film was a significant success both in Mexico and internationally, earning Luna widespread acclaim for his performance and marking the beginning of his rise to fame.

Following his success in Y tu mamá también, Luna transitioned to Hollywood, appearing in several notable films.

He played a supporting role in Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal, alongside Tom Hanks. He also portrayed Diego Rivera, the famous Mexican painter, in the film Frida, opposite Salma Hayek.

In 2008, he appeared in Milk, a biographical film about Harvey Milk, playing the role of Jack Lira.

Luna gained international fame for his portrayal of Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, part of the Star Wars franchise.

His character is a complex rebel intelligence officer who plays a crucial role in the mission to steal the Death Star plans.

This role significantly boosted his profile and led to a deeper exploration of his character in the Disney+ series Andor (2022), for which he received critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination.

In addition to acting, Luna has made significant contributions as a director and producer.

He co-founded the production company La Corriente del Golfo with Gael García Bernal, aiming to promote Mexican cinema and support independent filmmakers.

Luna has directed several films, including Abel, a dark comedy about a young boy who takes on the role of head of his family, and Cesar Chávez, a biographical film about the civil rights activist and labor leader, showcasing his commitment to socially relevant storytelling.

The series Andor, which serves as a prequel to Rogue One, explores Cassian Andor’s backstory and the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire.

The show has been praised for its depth and complexity, allowing Luna to delve deeper into his character’s motivations and struggles.

Awards and accolades

Luna has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, reflecting his talent and contributions to film and television.

He won the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice Film Festival in 2002 for Y tu mamá también, which he shared with Gael García Bernal.

He has also received multiple MTV Movie Awards, including Best Insult and Favorite Actor for Nicotina in 2004.

In 2011, Luna won the Silver Ariel Award for Best Screenplay for Abel, which he also directed.

He has been recognized with Imagen Awards, winning Best Supporting Actor for Casa de mi padre in 2012 and Best Actor for Rogue One in 2017.

In 2021, he received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program for Pan y Circo.

His recent work in Andor earned him nominations for a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards in 2024.