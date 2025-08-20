DIG Eliud Lagat Orders Urgent Improvements At Police Traffic Training School In Ngong

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Mr. Eliud Lagat, has directed urgent improvements at the Kenya Police Traffic Training School in Ngong after inspecting the facility on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

According to a statement released by the National Police Service (NPS), the DIG conducted a full assessment of the school to determine whether it is ready to host new training and capacity-building programmes for traffic officers.

“Several areas requiring urgent improvement were identified. He directed that these be addressed within set timelines to ensure the commencement of training and capacity-building courses,” the NPS said.

While the specific areas needing attention were not disclosed, the NPS indicated that the upgrades are necessary to ensure the institution meets the required standards for upcoming training sessions.

During the visit, DIG Lagat also met with police athletes who are currently training in Ngong. He encouraged them to continue working hard and expressed confidence in their ability to perform well in national and international competitions. He pledged full support to the athletes as they prepare for future events.

Later in the day, the Deputy Inspector General proceeded to the National Police Leadership Academy, where the Commandant, David Kainga, received him.