DIG Lagat Initiates Nationwide Surprise Visits To Police Stations To Strengthen Community Relations

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service (DIG-KPS) Eliud Lagat has begun surprise visits to police stations across the country in a bid to improve the relationship between police officers and the public.

In an interview with The Kenya Police Review, the 51-year-old DIG emphasized that these visits are essential for understanding the challenges police officers face daily.

He believes that firsthand insights will help enhance service delivery.

“Meeting with officers in the field and at their stations shows my concern not only for them but also for the quality of services provided to the public,” Lagat stated.

He said that restoring harmony between the police and the community requires a comprehensive approach focused on transparency, communication, and mutual respect.

“Building trust involves having open conversations, listening to community concerns, and being accountable through fair and consistent practices. Community policing strategies can help bring officers and citizens together, bridging gaps and promoting understanding,” he added.

By the end of his term, Lagat hopes to have addressed corruption within the police service.

He is committed to promoting police accountability and integrity, aiming to be a role model for ethical behavior and moral principles.

“My vision for the National Police Service is to create a professional, disciplined, and humane service that reflects our national values of patriotism, human dignity, inclusiveness, integrity, transparency, and accountability,” he expressed.

Lagat was sworn in as the fifth Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service on July 25, 2024.

He now faces the challenge of leading the police in a rapidly changing security landscape.

The role of the DIG-KPS involves commanding, controlling, and administering the Kenya Police Service under the direction of the Inspector General.