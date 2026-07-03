Dismembered body found in Athi River, police probe murder

Detectives launched investigations after the decomposed body of an unidentified man was discovered in an unoccupied plot in Athi River South Sub-county, Machakos County.

According to police, the incident was reported on Thursday, July 2, 2026, after members of the public complained of a foul smell emanating from a nearby fenced plot in the Tuffoam area.

Police officers, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), visited the scene and found the badly decomposed body of an unknown middle-aged man lying inside the unoccupied, perimeter wall-fenced plot.

The upper part of the body had decomposed beyond recognition, while the skull was found detached from the rest of the body.

The owner of the plot had not been established by the time of the report. The scene was documented by investigators before the human remains were transferred to Machakos Level V Hospital Mortuary for preservation, post-mortem examination, and identification. Police are investigating the incident as a suspected murder and are working to establish the victim’s identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Meanwhile, a Machakos court freed three suspects linked to the brutal murder of three young men in Machakos on May 31, 2026, while committing another three to face murder charges at the High Court.

Senior Principal Magistrate Betty Koech ruled that Keith Mutuku Muli, Esther Mumbua Mwololo, and Yussuf Said be freed, closing their files.

However, she directed that the cases against Christopher Mwenda Robert, Francis Mutinda Kimeu, and Dominic Muinde Paul be transferred to the Machakos High Court for trial.

Appearing before High Court Judge Justice Josephine Mong’are, the trio was ordered to undergo a mental assessment at Machakos Level 5 Hospital to determine their fitness to stand trial.

Justice Mong’are directed the officer in charge of Machakos GK Prison to ensure the accused are escorted to the hospital for the evaluation.

The judge set the case for mention on July 29, 2026.

Justice Mong’are further directed that Dominic and Paul, the second and third accused, be provided with pro bono legal services, as they currently lack legal representation. Mwenda, the first accused, already has counsel.

The three suspects will remain in custody at Machakos GK Prison pending the outcome of their mental evaluation and subsequent trial.

The case stems from the deaths of three young men — Kennedy Mutiso, 29, his younger brother Stanley Muthungu, 22, and their family friend Charles Mutiso, 25 — who were lynched and set on fire in Machakos town by a mob on the night of May 31, 2026.

Initial reports indicated that the trio were suspected robbers who had allegedly attempted to steal a miraa trader’s vehicle after posing as passengers.

However, subsequent investigations painted a different picture, with detectives alleging the victims had been walking home after watching the UEFA Champions League final when one of them was struck by a Probox vehicle.

Prosecutors say the driver, Christopher Mwenda Robert, allegedly raised a false alarm claiming he was being carjacked, prompting boda boda riders and members of the public to descend on the three men.

They were beaten, doused with petrol and set ablaze.