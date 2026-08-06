DCI seizes 700 litres of chang’aa, arrests suspect in Busia

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Busia and Teso South, working alongside officers from Adungosi Police Station, have seized 700 litres of chang’aa and arrested a suspect during a patrol operation in Bondeni area, Teso South Sub-County.

In a statement, the DCI said officers intercepted a speeding Toyota Probox being driven by 43-year-old Brian Wandera Aroge.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 35 jerricans, each with a capacity of 20 litres, all containing the illicit brew.

Police estimated the street value of the recovered 700 litres of chang’aa at approximately Sh175,000.

“The suspect, together with the vehicle and the recovered consignment, was escorted to Adungosi Police Station, where he is undergoing processing pending arraignment,” the DCI said.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reaffirmed its commitment to combating the manufacture, transportation and distribution of illicit alcoholic drinks across the country.

The agency also appealed to members of the public to continue providing information that can assist law enforcement agencies in the fight against illegal brews and other criminal activities.