Grandson arrested after allegedly killing grandmother in Migori

Police in Migori County arrested a 25-year-old man accused of fatally attacking his 68-year-old grandmother following a domestic dispute in Nyankongo Village, Ntimaru Sub-County.

The suspect was taken into custody after the incident, which occurred at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to a police report, the suspect allegedly quarrelled with his grandmother, Magasi Mwita Giriago, before attacking her with a traditional wooden stool. He is also accused of stabbing her in the mouth with a knife, inflicting severe injuries.

The elderly woman was rushed to Ntimaru Sub-County Hospital for emergency treatment and was later referred to Migori County Referral Hospital.

However, she succumbed to her injuries while being transferred to the referral facility.

Police officers visited the scene in Nyankongo Village and documented the incident, confirming the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and is being held in police custody as detectives complete their investigations ahead of his arraignment in court.

The body of the deceased was moved to Wima Mortuary in Kegonga, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have not disclosed the cause of the dispute, and investigations into the incident are ongoing. The killing has once again highlighted concerns over rising cases of domestic violence and family-related disputes ending in tragedy.