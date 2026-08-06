Knowing how to change Outlook to Dark Mode can make reading emails more comfortable, especially in low-light environments or during extended periods of use. Dark Mode changes the appearance of Outlook by replacing bright backgrounds with darker colours, helping reduce eye strain and giving the application a modern look. Whether you use Outlook on Windows, Mac, Android, or iPhone, enabling Dark Mode is a quick process that only takes a few simple steps.

Begin by launching Microsoft Outlook on your computer or mobile device.

Ensure you are signed in to your account before making any changes to the application settings.

Open Microsoft Outlook

Sign in if necessary

Wait for the application to load

Access the Settings Menu

Navigate to the Outlook settings.

On a computer, select File, then Office Account or Options, depending on your version of Outlook.

On a mobile device, tap your profile icon or menu and open Settings.

Open the Settings menu

Locate display or appearance options

Prepare to change the theme

Select the Dark Mode Theme

Look for the theme or appearance section.

Choose Dark, Black, or Dark Mode, depending on the options available in your version of Outlook.

The application will immediately change to a darker appearance.

Open the theme settings

Select Dark Mode

Apply the new theme

Check the Reading Pane

Open an email to confirm that Dark Mode has been applied throughout Outlook.

Some versions allow you to switch individual email messages back to a light background while keeping the rest of Outlook in Dark Mode.

Open an email

Check the reading pane

Adjust message appearance if needed

Restart Outlook if Necessary

If the theme does not change immediately, close Outlook and open it again.

Confirm that Dark Mode remains active after restarting the application.

Close Outlook

Restart the application

Confirm Dark Mode is enabled

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