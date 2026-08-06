How to Change OTP Number on FNB

Knowing how to change your OTP number on FNB is important if you have changed your mobile number or no longer have access to the number registered with your bank account. Your One-Time Password (OTP) is used to verify transactions, logins, and other banking activities, making it an essential security feature. Updating your OTP number ensures you continue receiving verification codes and can access your FNB banking services without interruption.

Start by logging in to your FNB Online Banking account or the FNB Banking App.

If you still have access to your existing registered number, you may be able to update your contact information through your profile settings.

Log in to Online Banking

Open the FNB Banking App

Access your personal profile

Navigate to Your Personal Details

Go to the section that contains your personal information or contact details.

Locate the mobile number currently linked to your FNB profile.

Open your profile settings

View your contact information

Find your registered mobile number

Update Your Mobile Number

Select the option to edit or update your mobile number.

Enter your new cellphone number carefully and verify that it is correct before submitting the change.

Depending on your security settings, you may be required to complete additional verification.

Enter your new mobile number

Review the information

Submit the update request

Verify Your New Number

FNB may send a verification code or require additional identity verification before activating your new OTP number.

Complete all requested verification steps to confirm that you are the account holder.

Enter the verification code

Complete identity verification

Confirm the number change

Test the Updated OTP Number

After the update has been completed, perform an action that requires an OTP, such as logging in or confirming a transaction.

Ensure the verification code is sent to your new mobile number.

If you do not receive the OTP, contact FNB customer support for assistance.

Log in to your account

Test OTP delivery

Contact support if necessary

Also Read: How to Change My Number on Capfin