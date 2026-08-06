How to Change OTP Number on FNB

Knowing how to change your OTP number on FNB is important if you have changed your mobile number or no longer have access to the number registered with your bank account. Your One-Time Password (OTP) is used to verify transactions, logins, and other banking activities, making it an essential security feature. Updating your OTP number ensures you continue receiving verification codes and can access your FNB banking services without interruption.
-
Log In to Your FNB Profile
Start by logging in to your FNB Online Banking account or the FNB Banking App.
If you still have access to your existing registered number, you may be able to update your contact information through your profile settings.
- Log in to Online Banking
- Open the FNB Banking App
- Access your personal profile
-
Navigate to Your Personal Details
Go to the section that contains your personal information or contact details.
Locate the mobile number currently linked to your FNB profile.
- Open your profile settings
- View your contact information
- Find your registered mobile number
-
Update Your Mobile Number
Select the option to edit or update your mobile number.
Enter your new cellphone number carefully and verify that it is correct before submitting the change.
Depending on your security settings, you may be required to complete additional verification.
- Enter your new mobile number
- Review the information
- Submit the update request
-
Verify Your New Number
FNB may send a verification code or require additional identity verification before activating your new OTP number.
Complete all requested verification steps to confirm that you are the account holder.
- Enter the verification code
- Complete identity verification
- Confirm the number change
-
Test the Updated OTP Number
After the update has been completed, perform an action that requires an OTP, such as logging in or confirming a transaction.
Ensure the verification code is sent to your new mobile number.
If you do not receive the OTP, contact FNB customer support for assistance.
- Log in to your account
- Test OTP delivery
- Contact support if necessary
Also Read: How to Change My Number on Capfin
Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel