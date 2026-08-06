Peggy Lee was an American jazz singer, songwriter, actress, and composer who had an estimated net worth of $1 million at the time of her death in 2002. Despite enjoying a career that lasted more than six decades and generating millions of dollars through music, acting, and songwriting, reports indicated that her finances had significantly declined later in life due to her lavish lifestyle and ongoing legal battles.

Best remembered for timeless hits such as Fever, Is That All There Is?, and Why Don’t You Do Right?, Peggy Lee also earned acclaim as an actress and songwriter, leaving behind one of the most influential legacies in American popular music.

Peggy Lee Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth May 26, 1920 Place of Birth Jamestown, North Dakota

Early Life

Peggy Lee was born Norma Deloris Egstrom on May 26, 1920, in Jamestown, North Dakota.

She developed an interest in music from an early age and began singing on local radio before launching a professional career that eventually made her one of America’s most celebrated vocalists.

Music Career

Peggy Lee rose to national fame after joining Benny Goodman’s Orchestra during the early 1940s.

While performing with the legendary bandleader, she recorded successful songs including:

Somebody Else Is Taking My Place

Why Don’t You Do Right?

After leaving the Goodman Orchestra, Lee established herself as one of the most successful solo singers of her generation.

Her biggest hits included:

Golden Earrings

Mañana (Is Soon Enough for Me)

Fever

Is That All There Is?

Riders in the Sky (A Cowboy Legend)

Her distinctive voice, elegant style, and songwriting talent helped her remain a major recording artist for decades.

Acting Career

In addition to music, Peggy Lee enjoyed a successful acting career.

She appeared in several films, including:

Mr. Music

Pete Kelly’s Blues

The Jazz Singer

She also became widely known for her work on Disney’s animated classic Lady and the Tramp, providing vocals and writing lyrics for several songs featured in the film.

Her performance in Pete Kelly’s Blues earned her an Academy Award nomination, further demonstrating her versatility as an entertainer.

Disney Royalties

One of the most significant financial chapters of Peggy Lee’s career involved her legal dispute with Disney.

After contributing songs, lyrics, and character voices to the 1955 animated film Lady and the Tramp, Lee spent more than three decades pursuing additional compensation related to the film’s expanding distribution.

In 1991, she won a legal settlement worth just under $4 million, equivalent to roughly $7.6 million today, securing one of the entertainment industry’s most notable royalty victories.

Awards and Recognition

Throughout her remarkable career, Peggy Lee received numerous honors for her contributions to music and entertainment.

Her achievements included:

12 Grammy Award nominations

Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Vocal Performance

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Academy Award nomination

Primetime Emmy Award nomination

Her influence continues to be recognized by musicians across multiple generations.

Personal Life

Peggy Lee was married four times during her lifetime.

Her husbands included:

Dave Barbour

Dewey Martin

Brad Dexter

Despite the challenges in her personal life, she remained committed to her music career and continued performing well into her later years.

Real Estate

For many years, Peggy Lee lived in a large mansion in the prestigious Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Following her death, her estate sold the property in 2003 for approximately $1.8 million.

After undergoing extensive renovations, the home later returned to the market in 2018 with an asking price of $10 million, reflecting the appreciation of luxury real estate in the area.

Death

Peggy Lee died on January 21, 2002, at the age of 81.

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