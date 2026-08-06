Ella Fitzgerald was an American jazz singer who had an estimated net worth of $10 million at the time of her death in 1996. Widely celebrated as the “First Lady of Song,” Fitzgerald became one of the greatest vocalists in music history, earning worldwide acclaim for her remarkable voice, flawless technique, and pioneering scat singing.

During a career spanning nearly six decades, she recorded hundreds of songs, released numerous best-selling albums, won 14 Grammy Awards, and received some of America’s highest civilian honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Ella Fitzgerald Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth April 25, 1917 Place of Birth Newport News, Virginia

Early Life

Ella Fitzgerald was born on April 25, 1917, in Newport News, Virginia.

She was the daughter of Temperance Henry and William Fitzgerald. After her parents separated, her mother moved the family to Yonkers, New York, where Ella spent much of her childhood.

She was active in church and developed a passion for music from an early age. However, tragedy struck when her mother died in 1932. Fitzgerald’s life became increasingly difficult, and she spent time living with relatives before eventually ending up in a state reform school.

Despite those hardships, her love for music never faded.

Career Breakthrough

Ella Fitzgerald’s life changed dramatically in 1934 when she entered Amateur Night at Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theater.

Initially intending to dance, she switched to singing at the last moment and impressed the audience with performances of Judy and The Object of My Affection, winning first prize.

The following year, she joined drummer Chick Webb’s Orchestra, performing regularly at Harlem’s Savoy Ballroom.

Her breakthrough recording came in 1938 with A-Tisket, A-Tasket, which became one of the biggest-selling records of the decade and established Fitzgerald as one of America’s leading vocalists.

Following Webb’s death in 1939, she became leader of the renamed Ella and Her Famous Orchestra.

Music Career

Throughout the 1940s, Ella Fitzgerald continued building her reputation as one of jazz’s most versatile performers.

After signing with Decca Records, she recorded alongside renowned artists including:

Louis Jordan

Dizzy Gillespie

The Ink Spots

Delta Rhythm Boys

She also became one of the pioneers of scat singing, helping popularize the vocal improvisation style through recordings such as Flying Home and Oh, Lady Be Good!

Verve Records and the Song Book Series

Ella Fitzgerald entered perhaps the most successful period of her career after signing with Verve Records in the mid-1950s.

In 1956, she released Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Song Book, the first installment in her acclaimed Song Book series.

She later recorded collections celebrating the music of:

Cole Porter

Duke Ellington

George and Ira Gershwin

Irving Berlin

Harold Arlen

Jerome Kern

Johnny Mercer

Rodgers and Hart

These albums became some of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed recordings of her career.

Later Music Career

Fitzgerald remained an active recording and touring artist well into the 1970s and 1980s.

She recorded extensively for Pablo Records, releasing acclaimed albums including:

Jazz at Santa Monica Civic ’72

Ella in London

Lady Time

Fine and Mellow

The Best Is Yet to Come

Her final years included several live recordings that demonstrated her extraordinary vocal ability despite declining health.

Film and Television Career

Although primarily known as a singer, Ella Fitzgerald also appeared in films and on television.

Her best-known film role came in Pete Kelly’s Blues (1955), where she portrayed singer Maggie Jackson.

She later appeared in:

St. Louis Blues

Let No Man Write My Epitaph

On television, Fitzgerald became a frequent guest on popular programs including:

The Frank Sinatra Show

The Ed Sullivan Show

The Andy Williams Show

The Carol Burnett Show

She also appeared in memorable advertising campaigns for Memorex, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and American Express.

Personal Life

Ella Fitzgerald married Benny Kornegay in 1941, though the marriage ended the following year.

She later married celebrated bassist Ray Brown in 1947. Together, they adopted a son before divorcing in 1953.

Fitzgerald largely kept her personal life private, choosing instead to focus on her music and extensive touring schedule.

Health and Death

During her later years, Fitzgerald battled diabetes, which caused numerous health complications.

She experienced congestive heart failure and other medical issues before both of her legs were amputated below the knee in 1993 due to complications from the disease.

Ella Fitzgerald died on June 15, 1996, at her Beverly Hills home. She was 79 years old.

Awards and Honors

Ella Fitzgerald received numerous awards during her legendary career.

She won 14 Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was honored with:

Presidential Medal of Freedom

National Medal of Arts

NAACP Equal Justice Award

She also established the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, which continues supporting education, healthcare, and charitable causes.

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