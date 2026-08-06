Sammy Davis Jr. was an American singer, dancer, actor, comedian, and entertainer who had an estimated net worth of $5 million at the time of his death in 1990. Widely known as “Mr. Show Business,” Davis was one of the most versatile performers of the 20th century, excelling in music, film, Broadway, and television.

Despite earning millions during his remarkable career, financial challenges—including significant tax debts owed to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)—reduced the value of his estate. Davis was also a prominent member of the legendary Rat Pack, alongside Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Joey Bishop, and Peter Lawford.

Sammy Davis Jr. Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth December 8, 1925 Place of Birth Harlem, New York City

Early Life

Sammy Davis Jr. was born Samuel George Davis Jr. on December 8, 1925, in Harlem, New York City.

His parents, Sammy Davis Sr. and Elvera Sanchez, were professional vaudeville dancers. Following their separation when Sammy was three years old, he was raised by his father, who introduced him to the entertainment industry at an early age.

Together with his father and Will Mastin, Davis became part of the Will Mastin Trio, a touring act that showcased singing, dancing, and comedy.

His first film appearance came in 1933 when he starred in Rufus Jones for President.

During World War II, Davis served in the United States Army. After enduring racial discrimination from fellow soldiers, he was reassigned to the Special Services division, where he entertained troops through music and comedy performances.

Entertainment Career

Following the war, Davis launched a successful solo career while continuing to perform with the Will Mastin Trio.

He signed with Capitol Records and released his debut album, Starring Sammy Davis Jr., in 1955. The following year, he starred in the Broadway musical Mr. Wonderful, further establishing himself as a leading entertainer.

By the late 1950s, Davis had become one of America’s biggest stars, known for his exceptional talents as a singer, dancer, impressionist, musician, and actor.

Rat Pack Success

In 1959, Sammy Davis Jr. officially joined the legendary Rat Pack, led by Frank Sinatra.

The group became synonymous with Las Vegas entertainment, combining live performances with successful Hollywood films.

Among their most notable movies were:

Ocean’s 11 (1960)

Sergeants 3 (1962)

Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964)

The Rat Pack’s performances helped define an era of American entertainment and cemented Davis’s place among Hollywood’s elite performers.

Music and Broadway Achievements

Sammy Davis Jr. enjoyed enormous success as a recording artist.

His 1969 hit I’ve Gotta Be Me topped the Easy Listening chart, while The Candy Man became one of his biggest commercial successes in 1972.

On Broadway, Davis earned critical acclaim for starring in Golden Boy, receiving a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical.

Throughout his career, he released dozens of albums and became one of the most respected live performers in the world.

Film and Television Career

Davis appeared in more than 70 film and television productions.

Some of his best-known films include:

Porgy and Bess (1959)

Ocean’s 11 (1960)

Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964)

The Cannonball Run (1981)

On television, he regularly appeared on popular programs including:

All in the Family

Charlie’s Angels

One Life to Live

The Cosby Show

His guest role on One Life to Live earned him a Daytime Emmy Award nomination.

Personal Life

Sammy Davis Jr. was married three times.

In 1958, he briefly married singer Loray White before the couple divorced the following year.

He later married Swedish actress May Britt, and together they had one daughter and adopted two sons before divorcing in 1968.

In 1970, Davis married dancer Altovise Gore, and the couple later adopted a son named Manny.

Outside entertainment, Davis became deeply involved in the Civil Rights Movement. He participated in the 1963 March on Washington and helped challenge racial segregation by refusing to perform at venues that discriminated against Black audiences.

Following a serious car accident in 1954 that resulted in the loss of his left eye, Davis later converted to Judaism.

Death and Estate

In 1989, Sammy Davis Jr. was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Although doctors recommended removing his larynx, he initially chose chemotherapy and radiation treatments in hopes of preserving his voice. After the cancer returned, he underwent surgery but died at his Beverly Hills home on May 16, 1990, at the age of 64.

He was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California.

Following his death, the Las Vegas Strip dimmed its famous lights for ten minutes in tribute to one of its greatest performers.

Although his estate was valued at approximately $4 million, the outstanding IRS debt of around $7 million meant many of his assets had to be sold to satisfy tax obligations. His widow, Altovise Gore, eventually reached a settlement with the IRS in 1997.

Real Estate

During the 1970s, Sammy Davis Jr. purchased a 1.25-acre estate in Beverly Hills featuring an approximately 11,000-square-foot mansion and a guest house.

The property served as his primary residence until his death and was later listed for sale by his family.

Awards and Honors

Sammy Davis Jr. received numerous awards recognizing his extraordinary contributions to entertainment.

His achievements include:

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award (posthumously)

Kennedy Center Honor

Hollywood Walk of Fame star

NAACP Spingarn Medal

NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame induction

National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame induction

International Civil Rights Walk of Fame induction

His signature songs, including What Kind of Fool Am I?, continue to be celebrated as classics of American popular music.

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