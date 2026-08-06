Joey Bishop was an American comedian, actor, television host, and member of the legendary Rat Pack who had an estimated net worth of $10 million at the time of his death in 2007.

Best known for his sharp wit and deadpan comedic style, Bishop enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades in stand-up comedy, television, and film. He starred in The Joey Bishop Show, frequently guest-hosted The Tonight Show, and appeared alongside Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Peter Lawford in the classic film Ocean’s 11.

Joey Bishop Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth February 3, 1918 Place of Birth New York City

Early Life

Joey Bishop was born Joseph Abraham Gottlieb on February 3, 1918, in New York City.

He was the youngest of five children born to Polish-Jewish immigrant parents, Anna and Jacob Gottlieb. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he spent most of his childhood.

Following high school, Bishop served in the United States Army during World War II. He attained the rank of sergeant while serving in the Special Services division at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where he entertained troops and further developed his comedic talents.

Comedy Career

Bishop began performing professionally alongside his older brother, Maury Bishop, as part of a stand-up comedy act.

His breakthrough came after appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1950, introducing him to a national television audience.

His dry delivery, quick improvisation, and conversational humor made him one of television’s favorite comedians during the early years of the medium.

Television Success

Joey Bishop became a familiar face on American television throughout the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.

He frequently guest-hosted The Tonight Show during Jack Paar’s tenure before becoming one of Johnny Carson’s most trusted guest hosts. Over the years, Bishop reportedly hosted The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson more than 175 times.

In 1961, he launched the sitcom The Joey Bishop Show, which aired for four seasons and produced 123 episodes across NBC and CBS.

He later hosted his own late-night program, also titled The Joey Bishop Show, which premiered in 1967 as a competitor to The Tonight Show. The program featured a young Regis Philbin as Bishop’s sidekick and remained on air until 1969.

Throughout his career, Bishop also made regular appearances on popular television programs including:

What’s My Line?

Match Game

The Hollywood Squares

The Dean Martin Show

Break the Bank

Celebrity Sweepstakes

His television career established him as one of America’s most recognizable entertainers.

Film Career

Joey Bishop also built a successful film career beginning in the late 1950s.

His early movie credits included:

The Deep Six (1958)

The Naked and the Dead (1958)

Onionhead (1958)

His most famous film role came in Ocean’s 11 (1960), where he starred alongside fellow Rat Pack members Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Peter Lawford.

During production, the group also performed together on stage at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, helping cement their legendary status in American entertainment.

Bishop later reunited with several Rat Pack members in Sergeants 3 (1962) and also appeared with Dean Martin in Texas Across the River (1966).

Later in his career, he acted in:

The Delta Force (1986)

Betsy’s Wedding (1990)

Mad Dog Time (1996)

His final film appearance came in Mad Dog Time, which was written and directed by his son, Larry Bishop.

Rat Pack Legacy

Joey Bishop was one of the five iconic entertainers commonly associated with the Rat Pack, alongside:

Frank Sinatra

Dean Martin

Sammy Davis Jr.

Peter Lawford

Although the performers rarely referred to themselves by that name publicly, they became synonymous with Las Vegas entertainment during the 1960s.

Unlike many of his peers, Bishop later worked alongside members of the younger “Brat Pack,” bridging two generations of Hollywood talent.

Awards and Recognition

Joey Bishop earned lasting recognition for his contributions to comedy and television.

Following his death, he was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Pennsylvania Hall of Fame in 2009.

He was also portrayed by comedian Bobby Slayton in HBO’s acclaimed 1998 television film The Rat Pack, which won multiple Emmy Awards.

Personal Life

Joey Bishop married Sylvia Ruzga in 1941.

The couple remained together for 58 years until Sylvia died from lung cancer in 1999.

They had one son, Larry Bishop, who became a successful actor, screenwriter, and film director.

Following his wife’s death, Bishop shared a longtime companionship with Nora Garibotti.

Death

Joey Bishop died on October 17, 2007, at the age of 89.

He passed away at his home on Lido Isle in Newport Beach, California, due to multiple organ failure.

At the time of his death, he was the last surviving member of the Rat Pack.

Following his wishes, Bishop was cremated, and his ashes were scattered in the Pacific Ocean near his Newport Beach home.

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