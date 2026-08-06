Nina Simone was an American singer, songwriter, pianist, arranger, and civil rights activist who had an estimated net worth of $5 million at the time of her death in 2003. Widely known as the “High Priestess of Soul,” Simone built an extraordinary career that blended jazz, blues, gospel, folk, classical music, and soul while becoming one of the most influential voices of the Civil Rights Movement.

During her career, she released more than 40 albums, produced numerous timeless songs, and left behind a musical legacy that continues to inspire generations around the world.

Nina Simone Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth February 21, 1933 Place of Birth Tryon, North Carolina

Estate Value

Following Nina Simone’s passing, the value of her estate increased significantly.

Court filings during the mid-2010s estimated that her estate, including music publishing rights, recordings, personal assets, and real estate, was worth between $10 million and $12 million, reflecting the enduring popularity of her music.

Early Life

Nina Simone was born Eunice Kathleen Waymon on February 21, 1933, in Tryon, North Carolina.

She was one of eight children born to Mary Kate Waymon and Reverend John Devan Waymon.

A gifted pianist from childhood, Simone began performing in church at a young age. One defining moment came when she was just 12 years old, when she refused to continue a recital until her parents—who had been forced from the front row because of segregation—were allowed to return to their seats.

She later studied at the Juilliard School in preparation for admission to the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. Although she was denied admission, Simone believed racial discrimination played a role in the decision.

Career Beginnings

Unable to continue formal classical music training, Simone began teaching piano lessons while working as an accompanist.

She later accepted a job performing at a nightclub in Atlantic City, where she was required not only to play piano but also to sing. To avoid upsetting her religious family, she adopted the stage name Nina Simone.

Her breakthrough arrived in 1958 when her recording of I Loves You, Porgy became a national hit, reaching the Billboard charts.

The success led to the release of her debut album, Little Girl Blue, which launched one of the most respected careers in American music.

Music Career

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Nina Simone became one of the world’s most distinctive recording artists.

Among her best-known albums were:

Little Girl Blue (1959)

Forbidden Fruit (1961)

I Put a Spell on You (1965)

To Love Somebody (1969)

Black Gold (1970)

Her most celebrated songs include:

Feeling Good

I Put a Spell on You

My Baby Just Cares for Me

To Love Somebody

Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out

Ain’t Got No, I Got Life

In 1987, My Baby Just Cares for Me enjoyed a major revival after being featured in a Chanel No. 5 commercial, introducing Simone’s music to a new generation of listeners.

Her final studio album, A Single Woman, was released in 1993.

Civil Rights Activism

Nina Simone was more than a musician—she became one of the strongest artistic voices of the Civil Rights Movement.

Following the 1963 Birmingham church bombing that killed four young Black girls, Simone wrote Mississippi Goddam, one of the era’s most powerful protest songs.

She later recorded other influential civil rights anthems, including:

Backlash Blues

To Be Young, Gifted and Black

Four Women

Frustrated by racism and political tensions in the United States, Simone left the country in 1970 and lived in Barbados, Liberia, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and France for much of the remainder of her life.

Television and International Career

While living in Europe during the 1980s, Simone remained an active performer.

She regularly appeared at London’s famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club before later performing frequently in Paris.

Her international popularity remained strong, particularly across Europe, where her concerts continued attracting enthusiastic audiences long after her commercial success in the United States had slowed.

Personal Life

Nina Simone married Donald Ross in 1958, though the marriage ended after only a few years.

In 1961, she married former police detective Andrew Stroud, who later became her manager.

The couple had one daughter, Lisa Simone Kelly, who went on to build a successful career as both a singer and actress.

Simone later revealed that her marriage was marked by abuse, and the relationship ended in divorce in 1971.

During the late 1980s, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a condition that affected many aspects of her later life.

Death

Nina Simone died on April 21, 2003, at her home in Carry-le-Rouet in southern France.

She was 70 years old and had been battling breast cancer during her final years.

Following a Catholic funeral service attended by family, friends, and fellow entertainers, she was cremated. Some of her ashes were placed in a memorial sculpture in her hometown of Tryon, North Carolina, while others were scattered across several countries in Europe and Africa.

Real Estate

At the time of her death, Simone owned a condominium in Los Angeles that she left to her daughter, Lisa Simone Kelly.

She also owned a home in Carry-le-Rouet, France, where she spent her final years. According to her will, the French property was to be sold, with the proceeds benefiting members of her family.

These homes formed an important part of her estate.

Awards

Nina Simone received numerous honors during her lifetime and after her death.

She earned Grammy nominations, later received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into both the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Her music has also been preserved by the Library of Congress, while documentaries and feature films have introduced her extraordinary life story to new audiences.

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