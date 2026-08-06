Lola Falana is an American actress, singer, dancer, and entertainer with an estimated net worth of $10 million. Often referred to as the “First Lady of Las Vegas,” Falana rose to prominence during the 1960s and 1970s through her performances on Broadway, in films, on television, and on the Las Vegas Strip.

She first gained national attention after being discovered by Sammy Davis Jr., who helped launch her career. Falana later became one of the highest-paid female performers in Las Vegas while also building a successful career in music, film, and television.

Lola Falana Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth September 11, 1942 Place of Birth Camden, New Jersey

Early Life

Lola Falana was born Loletha Falana on September 11, 1942, in Camden, New Jersey.

She was the third of six children born to Cleo, a seamstress, and Bennett Falana, a welder who had emigrated from Cuba before serving in the United States Marine Corps.

Falana displayed artistic talent from an early age. She began dancing at just three years old and was singing in her church choir by the age of five.

In 1952, her family relocated to Philadelphia, where she attended Germantown High School. However, she left school shortly before graduating to pursue an entertainment career in New York City.

Career Beginnings

Lola Falana’s professional career began in 1958 when she performed as part of the opening act for legendary singer Dinah Washington during a nightclub appearance in Philadelphia.

She later danced in Atlantic City, where she caught the attention of Sammy Davis Jr. Impressed by her talent, Davis cast her in the Broadway musical Golden Boy, which premiered in 1964.

The opportunity proved to be her breakthrough and opened doors to recording, acting, and television.

In 1965, she released her debut single, My Baby, through Mercury Records.

Film Career

Falana made her film debut in A Man Called Adam (1966), starring alongside Sammy Davis Jr., Cicely Tyson, and Ossie Davis.

She later enjoyed success in both American and Italian cinema, appearing in films including:

I’ll Try Tonight

Lola Colt

The Liberation of L.B. Jones (1970)

The Klansman (1974)

Lady Cocoa (1975)

Her performance in The Liberation of L.B. Jones earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination, helping establish her reputation as a talented actress.

After taking a lengthy break from films, she returned in Mad About You (1990) before making another appearance in Mary’s Land (2013).

Television Career

Lola Falana became a major television star in both Italy and the United States.

After becoming fluent in Italian, she appeared as a popular showgirl on several Italian television programs, including:

Sabato Sera

Teatro Dieci

Hai Visto Mai?

In the United States, she made regular guest appearances on popular television programs such as:

The Joey Bishop Show

The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson

The Hollywood Palace

The New Bill Cosby Show

The Muppet Show

Fantasy Island

The Love Boat

She also headlined her own television variety specials and later portrayed Charity Blake on the CBS daytime drama Capitol from 1984 to 1986.

Broadway and Las Vegas Success

Following her Broadway breakthrough in Golden Boy, Falana returned to the stage in Doctor Jazz in 1975.

Although the production had a short run, she earned a Tony Award nomination and received a Theatre World Award for her performance.

Her greatest commercial success came in Las Vegas, where she became one of the city’s top entertainers during the late 1970s.

Performing up to 20 weeks each year, Falana attracted sold-out crowds and became the highest-paid female performer in Las Vegas, earning the nickname “First Lady of Las Vegas.”

Modeling and Other Ventures

Beyond acting and singing, Falana also built a successful modeling career.

In 1970, she appeared in Playboy magazine and later became the first Black woman to model in advertising campaigns for Fabergé Tigress perfume.

After retiring from full-time performing in the late 1990s, she devoted much of her life to Christian ministry and charitable work.

She founded The Lambs of God Ministry, which supports orphaned children across Sub-Saharan Africa and promotes her faith through outreach programs.

Personal Life

During the 1960s, Lola Falana was romantically involved with her mentor, Sammy Davis Jr., while he was married to actress May Britt.

She later married R&B singer Feliciano Tavares Jr. in 1970. The couple divorced five years later.

Health

In 1987, Falana was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis after suffering a serious relapse that left the left side of her face partially paralyzed and affected her hearing, vision, and speech.

She later experienced significant recovery and has publicly credited her Christian faith with helping her through the illness.

Also Read: Sammy Davis Jr. Net Worth