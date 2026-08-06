Nat King Cole was an American singer, pianist, and television personality who had an estimated net worth of $3.5 million at the time of his death in 1965. Adjusted for inflation, that fortune would be worth approximately $27 million today. Despite his remarkable success, estate taxes and poor estate planning significantly reduced the amount ultimately inherited by his family.

Regarded as one of the greatest vocalists of the 20th century, Nat King Cole helped shape the worlds of jazz and traditional pop music while also becoming one of the first African Americans to host a nationally televised variety show.

Nat King Cole Net Worth $3.5 Million Date of Birth March 17, 1919 Place of Birth Montgomery, Alabama

Early Life

Nat King Cole was born Nathaniel Adams Coles on March 17, 1919, in Montgomery, Alabama.

When he was four years old, his family relocated to Chicago, where his father became a Baptist minister and his mother served as the church organist.

Cole learned to play the organ from his mother at an early age before receiving formal piano lessons as a teenager. His musical education exposed him to jazz, gospel, and classical music, laying the foundation for his future career.

While attending high school, he frequently listened to legendary jazz musicians performing in Chicago clubs, further fueling his passion for music.

Career Beginnings

At the age of 15, Nat King Cole left school to pursue music full time.

He initially performed with a group featuring his brother before moving to Los Angeles, where he worked as a nightclub pianist.

A club owner encouraged him to form his own group, leading to the creation of the King Cole Trio.

Although Cole originally gained recognition as an accomplished pianist, his singing soon became equally admired after the trio’s recording of Sweet Lorraine became a major success in 1940.

Rise to Stardom

During the 1940s, Nat King Cole emerged as one of America’s biggest recording stars.

His growing catalog of hits included classics such as:

The Christmas Song

Straighten Up and Fly Right

(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66

(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons

Nature Boy

Mona Lisa

Too Young

Unforgettable

His smooth vocals and sophisticated style helped him transition successfully from jazz into mainstream pop, making him one of the era’s most commercially successful performers.

Television Career

In 1956, Cole made history with The Nat King Cole Show, becoming one of the first African Americans to host a nationally televised variety program.

Although critics praised the show, it struggled to attract national advertisers. Cole openly stated that racial discrimination played a role in its sponsorship difficulties.

Despite the show’s cancellation, it remains an important milestone in American television history.

Later Music Career

Nat King Cole remained a major recording artist throughout the late 1950s and early 1960s.

He expanded his international popularity by recording several successful Spanish-language albums that gained widespread acclaim across Latin America and among Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States.

Among his later hits were:

Smile

Pretend

Ramblin’ Rose

Dear Lonely Hearts

That Sunday, That Summer

L-O-V-E

His final studio album, L-O-V-E, was released in 1965 and became one of his most memorable recordings.

Film Career

Alongside his music career, Nat King Cole also appeared in several films.

His acting credits included:

Citizen Kane

Kiss Me Deadly

The Scarlet Hour

St. Louis Blues

Although acting was never his primary focus, his screen appearances further strengthened his reputation as one of America’s most versatile entertainers.

Personal Life

Nat King Cole married Nadine Robinson while touring with the Broadway musical Shuffle Along, though the marriage ended in divorce.

Shortly afterward, he married singer Maria Hawkins, with whom he had five children, including future Grammy-winning singer Natalie Cole.

Throughout his career, Cole also became active in the Civil Rights Movement. He supported the NAACP, participated in the 1963 March on Washington, and regularly challenged racial discrimination despite facing prejudice during his own career.

Death

In 1964, Nat King Cole was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer after experiencing severe back pain and rapid weight loss.

Despite his illness, he continued recording music until shortly before entering hospital.

Cole died on February 15, 1965, at the age of 45.

His funeral in Los Angeles attracted hundreds of mourners inside the church, while thousands more gathered outside to pay tribute to one of America’s most beloved entertainers.

Awards

Nat King Cole’s influence on popular music remains immense.

His signature recording Unforgettable later became the basis for a celebrated father-daughter duet with Natalie Cole, earning multiple Grammy Awards decades after his death.

He was posthumously awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1990 and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

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