Mel Tormé was an American jazz singer, composer, musician, actor, and author who had an estimated net worth equivalent to $50 million at the time of his death in 1999 after adjusting for inflation. Nicknamed “The Velvet Fog” for his smooth vocal style, Tormé enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades and became one of the most respected figures in jazz music.

Beyond his success as a performer, Mel Tormé earned lasting recognition as the co-writer of The Christmas Song, one of the most profitable holiday songs ever written.

Mel Tormé Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth September 13, 1925 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois

The Christmas Song Royalties

One of Mel Tormé’s greatest financial achievements came from co-writing The Christmas Song with Bob Wells in 1944.

Popularly recognized by its opening lyric, “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire,” the song became one of the highest royalty-generating Christmas songs ever written.

First recorded by Nat King Cole, it has since been covered by numerous artists, including:

Frank Sinatra

Tony Bennett

Michael Bublé

Bob Dylan

Garth Brooks

NSYNC

Although Tormé composed more than 250 songs during his lifetime, The Christmas Song remained his most valuable work, generating millions of dollars in royalties for his estate over the years.

Early Life

Mel Tormé was born Melvin Howard Tormé on September 13, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois.

His father was a Polish Jewish immigrant, while his mother was originally from New York City.

A musical prodigy from an early age, Tormé began performing professionally when he was only four years old. During his childhood, he appeared on radio programs, played drums, and started writing songs while still in his early teens.

After graduating from Hyde Park High School, he focused entirely on building a career in music.

Music Career

Mel Tormé joined Chico Marx’s band in 1942, serving as both singer and drummer while also arranging music.

In 1944, he formed the vocal group Mel Tormé and His Mel-Tones, one of the earliest jazz-influenced vocal ensembles.

Following military service during World War II, Tormé launched a successful solo career.

His breakthrough came after signing with Capitol Records, where his recording of Careless Hands reached No. 1 on the U.S. pop charts.

Over the following decades, he released numerous successful recordings, including popular versions of:

Blue Moon

Again

Mountain Greenery

Comin’ Home Baby

Throughout his career, he remained one of jazz music’s most admired vocalists and arrangers.

Acting Career

Alongside music, Mel Tormé built a successful acting career in both film and television.

His film credits included:

Higher and Higher

Junior Miss

Janie Gets Married

Words and Music

Girls Town

The Patsy

The Private Lives of Adam and Eve

On television, he appeared in numerous popular series, including:

The Judy Garland Show

The Lucy Show

Dan Raven

Night Court

Seinfeld

Sliders

His recurring appearances as himself on Night Court introduced him to a new generation of viewers.

Career Revival

Jazz experienced renewed popularity during the 1970s, leading to a resurgence in Mel Tormé’s career.

He frequently performed more than 200 concerts each year and became a regular attraction in New York’s cabaret scene.

During the 1980s and 1990s, he collaborated extensively with renowned pianist George Shearing, recording several acclaimed albums together.

He also continued touring internationally until health issues forced his retirement.

Author and Songwriter

In addition to performing, Mel Tormé enjoyed success as an author.

He published several books, including:

The Other Side of the Rainbow

It Wasn’t All Velvet

Traps: The Drum Wonder

My Singing Teachers

Wynner

His memoirs offered behind-the-scenes insights into his remarkable career and his work with legendary performers.

Personal Life

Mel Tormé was married four times during his lifetime.

His wives included:

Candy Toxton

Arlene Miles

Janette Scott

Ali Severson

He was the father of five children, several of whom later pursued careers in music and entertainment.

Death

In 1996, Mel Tormé suffered a stroke that ended his performing career after more than 65 years in music.

Just months before his death, he received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his immense contribution to American music.

Mel Tormé died on June 5, 1999, at the age of 73 after suffering a second stroke.

He was laid to rest at Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Awards

Mel Tormé remains one of jazz’s most celebrated vocalists.

His smooth voice earned him the nickname “The Velvet Fog,” while his songwriting talents secured him a permanent place in music history through The Christmas Song.

He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1981 and was honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999.

Also Read: Nat King Cole Net Worth