Knowing how to change my profile picture on Instagram is an easy way to keep your account looking fresh and up to date. Whether you want to upload a new photo, use a recent selfie, or update your personal or business branding, Instagram makes it simple to replace your profile picture in just a few steps. Keeping your profile picture current also helps friends and followers recognise your account more easily.

Begin by launching the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Sign in to your account if you are not already logged in, then navigate to your profile by tapping your profile picture in the bottom-right corner.

Open the Instagram app

Log in to your account

Go to your profile

Tap Edit Profile

Once you are on your profile page, tap the Edit Profile button.

This will open your profile settings, where you can update your profile picture and other personal information.

Tap Edit Profile

Open your profile settings

Locate the profile picture option

Choose a New Profile Picture

Tap Edit Picture or Change Profile Photo, depending on your version of Instagram.

You can choose a photo from your gallery, take a new picture using your camera, or select an image that is already available on your device.

Choose a photo from your gallery

Take a new picture if preferred

Select the image you want to use

Adjust and Save the Photo

Position the image within the circular frame so that it looks the way you want.

Once you are satisfied with the preview, tap Done, Save, or Next to update your profile picture.

Adjust the photo position

Preview the image

Save your changes

Confirm the Update

Return to your Instagram profile to ensure your new profile picture is displayed correctly.

If the old picture still appears, refresh the app or wait a few moments for the update to sync across Instagram.

Check your updated profile

Refresh the app if necessary

Confirm the new picture is visible

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