Knowing how to change my profile picture on Instagram is an easy way to keep your account looking fresh and up to date. Whether you want to upload a new photo, use a recent selfie, or update your personal or business branding, Instagram makes it simple to replace your profile picture in just a few steps. Keeping your profile picture current also helps friends and followers recognise your account more easily.
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Open the Instagram App
Begin by launching the Instagram app on your smartphone.
Sign in to your account if you are not already logged in, then navigate to your profile by tapping your profile picture in the bottom-right corner.
- Open the Instagram app
- Log in to your account
- Go to your profile
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Tap Edit Profile
Once you are on your profile page, tap the Edit Profile button.
This will open your profile settings, where you can update your profile picture and other personal information.
- Tap Edit Profile
- Open your profile settings
- Locate the profile picture option
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Choose a New Profile Picture
Tap Edit Picture or Change Profile Photo, depending on your version of Instagram.
You can choose a photo from your gallery, take a new picture using your camera, or select an image that is already available on your device.
- Choose a photo from your gallery
- Take a new picture if preferred
- Select the image you want to use
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Adjust and Save the Photo
Position the image within the circular frame so that it looks the way you want.
Once you are satisfied with the preview, tap Done, Save, or Next to update your profile picture.
- Adjust the photo position
- Preview the image
- Save your changes
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Confirm the Update
Return to your Instagram profile to ensure your new profile picture is displayed correctly.
If the old picture still appears, refresh the app or wait a few moments for the update to sync across Instagram.
- Check your updated profile
- Refresh the app if necessary
- Confirm the new picture is visible
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