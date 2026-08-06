How to Change Number on Capfin

Knowing how to change your number on Capfin is important if you have changed your mobile number or no longer have access to the one linked to your account. Keeping your contact details up to date ensures you continue receiving one-time passwords (OTPs), payment reminders, account notifications, and other important communications. Updating your mobile number also helps protect your account and prevents interruptions when managing your Capfin services.

Begin by signing in to your Capfin online account using your existing login details.

If you can access your account, check whether there is an option to update your personal or contact information.

Log in to your Capfin account

Access your account profile

Review your contact details

Contact Capfin Customer Support

If you cannot change your mobile number online, contact Capfin customer support and request that your number be updated.

A consultant will assist you with the process after confirming your identity.

Contact Capfin customer support

Request a mobile number update

Verify your identity

Provide Your Account Information

Be ready to provide the information needed to verify your account.

This may include your South African ID number, account number, old mobile number, and your new mobile number.

Provide your ID number

Confirm your account details

Give your new mobile number

Confirm That the Update Has Been Completed

Once the consultant has processed your request, ask for confirmation that your new mobile number has been successfully updated.

You may receive a confirmation SMS or email once the change has been completed.

Confirm the update

Check for a confirmation message

Verify your new contact details

Test Your Updated Number

After your number has been updated, log in to your Capfin account or perform an action that requires a verification code.

Confirm that all future OTPs and account notifications are sent to your new mobile number.

Log in to your account

Test OTP delivery

Ensure notifications reach your new number

Also Read: How to Change My Number on Capfin